Night of Champions: Miles' Mission raises awareness, provides resources for infant loss

ZANESVILLE − Miles' Mission was born of tragedy and grief, but its mission is one of comfort and even joy.

Its goal is to spread awareness about pregnancy and infant loss, provide resources for families and advocate for standardize care across hospitals. And, through research, save future babies.

A father and daughter came together after the family experienced a stillborn birth to create the local organization to help others impacted by the loss of a baby.

"It's primarily to help families of pregnancy and infant loss. We do miscarriage, families of miscarriage, stillbirth, which is that gestation period of a child from 20 weeks to 39 weeks, and then neonatal loss, which is a child born out of the womb but doesn't survive for a period up to about a year. We recognize those losses as well," explained Dr. Michael Bullock, president of Miles' Mission and MKB Ministries, LLC, and senior pastor of Hands of Faith Church in Zanesville.

Miles' Mission was founded 17 months ago and is dedicated to Jennifer Bullock-Moore's stillborn son, Miles.

Miles' Mission recently held its second annual Night of Champions gala to raise funds. The event at the North Terrace Church of Christ was attended by more than 350 community members, including, local officials and Congressman Troy Balderson.

Miles' Mission's current round of funding has a $100,000 goal, which will carry over into 2025. The Night of Champions will played a large part in that. To date, the organization has raised more than one-third of that goal, Bullock added.

"It's the fundraiser. It's acknowledging our other partners and letting people know what we're doing, where we've been, where we are, what our projects coming up are going to be, and how they can continue to help and support us," stated Bullock.

At the gala, he and Bullock-Moore announced two new initiatives: Little Blue Duck and Angel of Hope.

"The Little Blue Duck, that's something that's become a part of Miles' Mission," Bullock noted. "Anyone who has seen us in the community at Lace Up for Kids or Taste and See at North Terrace Church, they got a chance to see the blue duck, and we're going to be turning that into a book next year.

"The other is called the Angel of Hope," he continued. "What we're doing with that is we're trying to establish a memorial for families of loss here in our community. There's none in the Columbus or southeastern Ohio region."

With more than 150 statues nationwide, the angel memorials give grieving families a dedicated area to grieve and remember their children. The nearest Angel of Hope is located in Stow, Ohio, which is 2.5 hours away.

Since 2023, Miles' Mission has expanded its network of affiliates.

"We have a lot of partners, whether it be Genesis Hospital, Restorative Health, the Mental Health Recovery Services Board here in Muskingum County, and other places outside of our area, like Licking Memorial Hospital in Columbus," Bullock noted. Many of Miles' Mission's partners had representatives at the gala.

"The more partners you have, the more people you can reach and impact, the more lives you can affect, but also the more resources that you have, that you're able to do things to help improve their lives, to help walk them through their grief."

Another way Miles' Mission hopes to ease families' suffering is through the use of CuddleCots.

"It's a cooling bassinet, and it allows for a stillborn baby to go into the room with the mom. Miles had to go to the morgue and then brought out of the morgue, and then taken out of her (Jennifer Bullock-Moore's) arms, put back to the morgue and back and forth. And every time it was like the grief just kept increasing, having him taken out of her arms, so the loss was just constant," Bullock stated.

The CuddleCots can afford mothers precious time with their babies.

"With the CuddleCot, the baby gets to stay in the room until the mom is discharged. We've been able to raise funds to donate CuddleCots to hospitals. We just donated a new one to the hospital over in Cambridge. We've done so in Columbus, at Pickingerton Hospital, and we've done eight others around the country," he added.

There are 22,000 stillbirths a year in the U.S., not including miscarriages or infant losses. By state, Ohio's in the top five. So, Miles' Mission also wants to invest in better equipment and medical practices.

Babies in utero can sometimes get entangled with the mother's umbilical cord, or the placenta can detach from the uterine wall. Either can potentially negatively impact the mother and child.

Investing in medical research could improve the responses to both situations. In turn, it could save the lives of more mothers and more babies.

"It's saving babies, but it's also increasing life. It's increasing opportunities. It's developing more opportunities to see life happen. There's a lot to this that can be unfolded, and so that's why we do the work we're doing," Bullock noted.

"More people are recognizing their neighbor may have had a child loss, a family member that didn't talk about it, now all of a sudden, they can talk about it," Bullock said. "So it's just one more thing that we can do to keep increasing the dollars for research to find out why these things are happening, and how do we help prevent more of these."

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Night of Champions: Miles' Mission raises awareness, provides resources for infant loss