Horror, comedy and music merge as 'Little Shop of Horrors' opens at the Renner Theatre

ZANESVILLE − Celebrate the Halloween season with "The Little Shop of Horrors" at the Renner Theatre, 148 N. Seventh St.

Based on the cult movie, the musical is a 1950s-style romp has twists and turns and murderous mayhem caused by a hungry plant with world domination on the menu.

Is it a coincidence or a twist of fate that changes humble Seymour’s life forever when he purchases a strange and unusual plant after a total eclipse of the sun? It's narrated by the Ronnettes, who tell the story a la the Greek chorus from days gone by.

"Little Shop" is a story of love as Seymour pines away for the simple, yet sultry Audrey. It is also a story of influence and desperate measures as Seymour bears witness to the abuse heaped upon Audrey at the hands of her boyfriend, Dr. Orin Scrivello. As Audrey II grows, it talks to Seymour in human form.

The cast includes Nate Kearns, Allie Norman, Michelle Robison and Joy Griepenstroh, Reagan Dygert, Kevin McCarthy, Lee Hoover, Kasey Kelly, Thomas Hoover, Hugh Snyder and Hayden Weck. It is directed by Jessica Cunningham and Shelley Tolliver. Darla Revennaugh is the musical director and Addy Weck the producer;

Joe Grimm and his daughter, Madyson, have constructed the two larger mechanical versions of Audrey II used during the second half of the show.

Other crew members included Bruce Revennaugh, Rich Tolliver, Reid Mudgett and Dakota McConaha.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27 at the Renner. Tickets are available online at therenner.org . Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students and $5 for those age 12 and under.

Information and photos provided by Shelley Tolliver of the Zane Trace Players.

