Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Recorder

    Horror, comedy and music merge as 'Little Shop of Horrors' opens at the Renner Theatre

    By Shelley Tolliver,

    2 days ago

    ZANESVILLE − Celebrate the Halloween season with "The Little Shop of Horrors" at the Renner Theatre, 148 N. Seventh St.

    Based on the cult movie, the musical is a 1950s-style romp has twists and turns and murderous mayhem caused by a hungry plant with world domination on the menu.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ReSM2_0wAKj3gQ00

    Is it a coincidence or a twist of fate that changes humble Seymour’s life forever when he purchases a strange and unusual plant after a total eclipse of the sun? It's narrated by the Ronnettes, who tell the story a la the Greek chorus from days gone by.

    "Little Shop" is a story of love as Seymour pines away for the simple, yet sultry Audrey. It is also a story of influence and desperate measures as Seymour bears witness to the abuse heaped upon Audrey at the hands of her boyfriend, Dr. Orin Scrivello. As Audrey II grows, it talks to Seymour in human form.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j75IT_0wAKj3gQ00

    The cast includes Nate Kearns, Allie Norman, Michelle Robison and Joy Griepenstroh, Reagan Dygert, Kevin McCarthy, Lee Hoover, Kasey Kelly, Thomas Hoover, Hugh Snyder and Hayden Weck. It is directed by Jessica Cunningham and Shelley Tolliver. Darla Revennaugh is the musical director and Addy Weck the producer;

    Joe Grimm and his daughter, Madyson, have constructed the two larger mechanical versions of Audrey II used during the second half of the show.

    Other crew members included Bruce Revennaugh, Rich Tolliver, Reid Mudgett and Dakota McConaha.

    Performances are at 8 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27 at the Renner. Tickets are available online at therenner.org . Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students and $5 for those age 12 and under.

    Information and photos provided by Shelley Tolliver of the Zane Trace Players.

    This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Horror, comedy and music merge as 'Little Shop of Horrors' opens at the Renner Theatre

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber10 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King20 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz14 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern14 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Substance’ is terrifying on more than one level
    The Lantern29 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen18 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy