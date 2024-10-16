Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Recorder

    'Stuff we can do': North Terrace Church collecting donations to help hurricane victims

    By Shawn Digity, Zanesville Times Recorder,

    2 days ago

    ZANESVILLE − Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated communities in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, leaving tens of thousands in need of basic supplies, but North Terrace Church of Christ knows that generosity and will to help one's neighbor knows no bounds.

    Chris Steele, the church's lead minister, contacted a colleague from North Carolina, looking for anything they could do to help.

    "We were just looking for something we could do right now," started Steele. "I have a friend in ministry who's in Asheville, North Carolina, and through his Facebook posts and just keeping in touch with him, they're doing a lot of relief work in the immediate Asheville community. They're helping people get through the immediate impact."

    The friend sent a list to the church. "We said, 'This is stuff we can do.'"

    On Monday, Oct. 14, North Terrace had a trailer parked at their front entrance about halfway full as they were preparing to leave on Tuesday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBEEk_0w8ng8eY00

    "So he gave us a list of some pretty basic things," Steele noted. "One is hygienic care, especially for children, so we have a lot of diapers, things like that. But even for adults, especially senior citizens and those who maybe not as mobile, adult diapers and things like that.

    "The other category I just call cleaning supplies as people are just trying to pick up from the impact of all the flooding," Steel noted. "The need's going to be big."

    North Terrace had already procured bottled water, diapers, paper towels, toilet paper, Lysol wipes, bleach, crates, and buckets. "So we got the word out, and it's just been this immediate and amazing response."

    "We think it's likely we'll probably have a second vehicle, either a truck or another trailer," he added. "If people want to continue to drop stuff off, what we're calling this is Phase 1. Then there'll be in the very near future a Phase 2."

    With the donations, Steele stated the church was also looking to partner with Samaritan's Purse in the future to send volunteers down to damaged, flooded areas where they can donate time, energy, and labor.

    "We look forward to sending just groups of people down that are ready to do physical labor." When that time comes, Steel noted anyone from the community is welcome to go, not just congregation members.

    "It's not just a church thing. It's just people being good to other people, being good neighbors.

    North Terrace Church is collecting donations for western North Carolina on Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon, Mondays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    North Terrace is still collecting baby formula, diapers of any size, nonperishable food items, protein shakes, three-gallon buckets with handles, small bottles of bleach, spray bottles, disinfectant wipes, paper towels, and dish soap.

    Other donations

    Local businesses and individuals in the community have also helped.

    Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative in New Concord collected monetary donations and items and sent three trailers to Florida to help victims.

    Winerak recently sent a U-Haul of supplies to eastern Tennessee and is preparing for a shipment to the Asheville, North Carolina.

    Donations of nonperishable foods can be dropped off at the business, 2336 Maple Ave.

    "I'm involved because I have family in Candler (North Carolina)," stated Winerak owner Mike Alfman. "I've seen first-hand the devastation. We just want to help that area."

    Those interested in helping should also consider making a donation to reputable organizations such as the Red Cross or United Way which have established disaster relief and recovery funds to help those impacted. You can also support Hospitality House working locally to provide emergency shelter or World Central Kitchen serving chef-prepared meals to nourish those in the area.

    Shawn Digity is the Breaking and Trending News Reporter for the Zanesville Times Recorder. He can be emailed at sdigity@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: 'Stuff we can do': North Terrace Church collecting donations to help hurricane victims

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Animalsrule2
    1d ago
    Ty❤️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King20 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Shenandoah man charged in theft of dirtbike
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz18 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy