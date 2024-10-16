'Stuff we can do': North Terrace Church collecting donations to help hurricane victims

ZANESVILLE − Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated communities in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, leaving tens of thousands in need of basic supplies, but North Terrace Church of Christ knows that generosity and will to help one's neighbor knows no bounds.

Chris Steele, the church's lead minister, contacted a colleague from North Carolina, looking for anything they could do to help.

"We were just looking for something we could do right now," started Steele. "I have a friend in ministry who's in Asheville, North Carolina, and through his Facebook posts and just keeping in touch with him, they're doing a lot of relief work in the immediate Asheville community. They're helping people get through the immediate impact."

The friend sent a list to the church. "We said, 'This is stuff we can do.'"

On Monday, Oct. 14, North Terrace had a trailer parked at their front entrance about halfway full as they were preparing to leave on Tuesday.

"So he gave us a list of some pretty basic things," Steele noted. "One is hygienic care, especially for children, so we have a lot of diapers, things like that. But even for adults, especially senior citizens and those who maybe not as mobile, adult diapers and things like that.

"The other category I just call cleaning supplies as people are just trying to pick up from the impact of all the flooding," Steel noted. "The need's going to be big."

North Terrace had already procured bottled water, diapers, paper towels, toilet paper, Lysol wipes, bleach, crates, and buckets. "So we got the word out, and it's just been this immediate and amazing response."

"We think it's likely we'll probably have a second vehicle, either a truck or another trailer," he added. "If people want to continue to drop stuff off, what we're calling this is Phase 1. Then there'll be in the very near future a Phase 2."

With the donations, Steele stated the church was also looking to partner with Samaritan's Purse in the future to send volunteers down to damaged, flooded areas where they can donate time, energy, and labor.

"We look forward to sending just groups of people down that are ready to do physical labor." When that time comes, Steel noted anyone from the community is welcome to go, not just congregation members.

"It's not just a church thing. It's just people being good to other people, being good neighbors.

North Terrace Church is collecting donations for western North Carolina on Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon, Mondays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Terrace is still collecting baby formula, diapers of any size, nonperishable food items, protein shakes, three-gallon buckets with handles, small bottles of bleach, spray bottles, disinfectant wipes, paper towels, and dish soap.

Other donations

Local businesses and individuals in the community have also helped.

Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative in New Concord collected monetary donations and items and sent three trailers to Florida to help victims.

Winerak recently sent a U-Haul of supplies to eastern Tennessee and is preparing for a shipment to the Asheville, North Carolina.

Donations of nonperishable foods can be dropped off at the business, 2336 Maple Ave.

"I'm involved because I have family in Candler (North Carolina)," stated Winerak owner Mike Alfman. "I've seen first-hand the devastation. We just want to help that area."

Those interested in helping should also consider making a donation to reputable organizations such as the Red Cross or United Way which have established disaster relief and recovery funds to help those impacted. You can also support Hospitality House working locally to provide emergency shelter or World Central Kitchen serving chef-prepared meals to nourish those in the area.

Shawn Digity is the Breaking and Trending News Reporter for the Zanesville Times Recorder. He can be emailed at sdigity@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: 'Stuff we can do': North Terrace Church collecting donations to help hurricane victims