The regular season has come to an end for fall sports boys teams.

Last week's winner was Morgan's Braylon Miller, who had 689 votes, to Sheridan's Xavior Weisbarth-Rodriguez, who had 449 votes.

Here are this week's nominees, and you have until noon on Thursday to vote.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: The regular season has ended, and it's another chance to Vote for the Fall Sports Boys Athlete of the Week