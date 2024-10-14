Open in App
    Times Recorder

    The regular season has ended, and it's another chance to Vote for the Fall Sports Boys Athlete of the Week

    By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder,

    2 days ago

    The regular season has come to an end for fall sports boys teams.

    Last week's winner was Morgan's Braylon Miller, who had 689 votes, to Sheridan's Xavior Weisbarth-Rodriguez, who had 449 votes.

    Here are this week's nominees, and you have until noon on Thursday to vote.

    This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder:

