Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Recorder

    Week 8 had great performances so choose the best effort of the week

    By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DS1Xu_0w5wBjLV00

    There were plenty of solid performances as Week 8 has come to an end.

    The Week 7 winner was Meadowbrook's Bentley Sedor, who had 412 votes to 325 by West Muskingum's Carter Smith.

    More: Week 8 Roundup: Tri-Valley stays perfect, sets up annual showdown with Sheridan

    Here are this week's nominees, as you have until noon on Thursday to vote.

    This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Week 8 had great performances so choose the best effort of the week

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King27 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King18 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    In Memory of 'That Girl' Star Ted Bessell: He Was To Direct 'Bewitched' Movie and Then He Died
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz22 days ago
    Aruba Could be Your Very Own Golden Girl
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Braves Trade Idea Sends Orlando Arcia for 2-Time All-Star
    ATL Braves Country1 day ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy