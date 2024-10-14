There were plenty of solid performances as Week 8 has come to an end.

The Week 7 winner was Meadowbrook's Bentley Sedor, who had 412 votes to 325 by West Muskingum's Carter Smith.

More: Week 8 Roundup: Tri-Valley stays perfect, sets up annual showdown with Sheridan

Here are this week's nominees, as you have until noon on Thursday to vote.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Week 8 had great performances so choose the best effort of the week