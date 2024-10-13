Hey Muskingum County: Here’s what you need to know to start your week

FRAZEYSBURG − "Garden of Lights - Alice in Wonderland" opened Oct. 18 at The Crawford Barn, 5563 Raiders Road, Frazesyburg. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. weekdays and 5 to 10 p.m. weekends. The lights exhibition features an 800-foot tunnel with lights and music, 80 3-D lighted figurine lanterns and 95 2-D lighted decorated configurations. Tickets are $25 Monday to Thursday and $29 Friday to Sunday and holidays for ages 12 to 60. Children 3 to 12 are $19 through the week and $23 on weekends. Those older than 60 are $24 through the week and $28 on weekends. Veterans are $23 through the week and $27 on weekends. Children age 3 and younger are $1. Parking is $10. Go to gardenoflights.com/en/ohio for more information.

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Engineer's Office has announced Licking Road will be closed from Oct. 14 to 18 at Knox Road for bridge utility work by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ZANESVILLE − Mid-East Career and Technology Centers Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the administrative center on the Zanesville Campus, 400 Richards Road.

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority board will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Welcome Center, 205 N. Fifth St.

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Stone Academy Museum, 115 Jefferson St. John Hyer of Lima will speak on Was it Treason?

ZANESVILLE − A College Credit Plus event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Campus Center of Zane State College. Attendees can explore Zane State degree and certificate options, scholarship opportunities, how to transfer credits and financial aid possibilities. Register online by Oct. 15 .

CHESTERHILL − The eighth annual Pie Day Fundraiser will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Chesterhill Produce Auction, 8380 Wagoner Road, Chesterhill. Proceeds will benefit Rural Action Farm to School projects. Attendees can sample pies and vote on their favorites. The winner will be named at 3:30 p.m. with the auction to follow. Entrants must submit two pies, one for tasting and one for auction. For more information, call 740-554-7927 or email jeanv@ruralaction.org or 740-554-7927.

DUNCAN FALLS − Franklin Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the board office, 360 Cedar St., Duncan Falls.

ZANESVILLE − We are Ohio and Union Strong recently held a community meeting in Zanesville with workers, labor leaders, government advocates and supporters to raise awareness about voting yes on Issue 1 to create fair districts and fair elections in Ohio. Speakers included Common Cause of Ohio Associate Director Mia Lewis and United Mine Workers of America COMPAC Coordinator Dave Dilly.

DRESDEN − The 20th annual Education of Yesterday show will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at 3685 Cass Irish Ridge Road, Dresden. Admission is a donation. The event will feature demonstrations, youth activities with a train and vehicles of yesteryear such as tractors, trucks and construction equipment. Go to faceook.com/educationofyesterday for more information.THORNVILLE − The Thornville Lions Club will hold its 49th's annual country fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 with parking available at Thornville Elementary School, 70 E. Columbus St., Thornville. There will be more than 180 vendors with a variety of homemade and handcrafted items, 10 food trucks, music by the Sheridan Show Choir and others and a free health screening from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is free.NEW LEXINGTON − A meet the candidates night will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at New Lexington Elementary School, 2550 Panther Drive, New Lexington.

ZANESVILLE − Pete and Judi Denny will celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary on Oct. 17. Cards can be sent in their name to Cedar Hill Care Center, 1136 Adair Ave.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Hey Muskingum County: Here’s what you need to know to start your week