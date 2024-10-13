Iris Eppley: Tis the month to celebrate everything pumpkin

There are three days in October celebrating pumpkins: National Pumpkin Pie Spice Day, National Pumpkin Pie Day and National Pumpkin Day.

National Pumpkin Spice Day was Oct. 1. There is pumpkin spice latte, doughnuts, muffins, creamer, candles and, I'm sure, many other products as well. There isn't actually any pumpkin in most of those products, just the spices that flavor pumpkin pie.

National Pumpkin Pie Day was Oct. 12. About 50 million pumpkin pies are consumed in the U.S. each year. I don't know how somebody arrived at that number. Illinois is the top producer of pumpkins in the U.S. Morton, Illinois, claims to be the pumpkin capital because 99% of the world's canned pumpkin is produced in Morton.

Oct. 26 is National Pumpkin Day. In 2022, 1 billion pounds of pumpkins were harvested in the top six producing states in the U.S. Around 5.6 pounds of pumpkins were consumed per person. Pumpkins are considered a fruit because they developed from a flower. When I was a kid, a lady brought fried pumpkin blossoms to our family reunion.

There are many different kinds of pumpkins that have been developed for different uses. The most common are for pies, jack-o-lanterns and decorations. Some of our favorite fall foods include pumpkin cookies, bread, cake, pies and pumpkin soup.

My great niece, in Licking County, planted 16 varieties of pumpkins this past spring for her first year pumpkin patch. In spite of the drought conditions, she had a lot of pumpkins. I got a flat blue one and a small orange striped one for a decoration on my porch.

I'm curious to know what the inside of the blue one will be like. Last year I got a white pumpkin just to see what was inside. It was a light orange and the pie was a lighter color than a typical pumpkin pie and it may have had a milder flavor.

Several years ago, we had some pumpkins and zucchini in the same garden. We had a cross bred fruit that was shaped like a football and was mottled orange and green. I cooked it anyway. It was not necessarily a pretty pie but it tasted good like a pumpkin pie.

Pumpkins can be fed to different kinds of livestock and poultry as a supplement to their regular diet. I read feeding pumpkin to chickens may increase egg production. My three old hens seem to be on a sabbatical from egg laying. I've mentioned noodles to them. Maybe pumpkins will be the inspiration they need.

Iris Eppley is a member of the Farm Bureau Council.

