A serious injury nearly derailed Wyatt Mynes' career. The Maysville senior battled back to make history.

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — Wyatt Mynes' scoring prowess was on display from his first varsity start at Maysville.

The Panther senior knocked in five goals in the season opener of his freshman year.

Fittinly, Mynes reached a milestone with another five-goal performance in Saturday's win over Cambridge to reach 100 career goals.

Yet, the feat was nearly derailed a year ago. Mynes became the program's all-time leading scorer seven games into his junior year, but he suffered a severe knee injury in the next match, ending his season.

Mynes, who suffered a torn ACL, a double meniscus tear and a MCL sprain, attacked the rehab. He needed 11 months to recover and attended physical therapy three times per week to get back on the pitch this season.

"I scored 26 goals as a freshman, and I knew I was on pace for 100 then. It was great to have that moment, but my focus was getting back to help us reach our team goals," Mynes said. "I thought about getting back every day, wanting to help this team win a district championship. I didn't want to let my teammates down."

More: Saturday roundup: Wyatt Mynes reached another milestone for Maysville boys soccer

More: Monday-Tuesday Roundup: Boys soccer teams clinch MVL titles

Road back to health

Mynes appreciated the support of his teammates and friends, as well as coach Lance McGee and fellow striker Cam Parker. He never wavered in the face of adversity during his recovery.

"They were always there for me, checking up on me," Mynes said. "I knew I could do it. I was juggling a soccer ball before I could even run. I kept working and started feeling 100% around June. I did what I needed to do to get back."

His Maysville teammates continued to work. With 11 seniors returning, the Panthers had high expectations, and no one wanted to rush Mynes back to the field.

"(Wyatt) said the right things after his injury, but we weren't sure on the timeline," McGee said. "There was optimism, but he couldn't train in the spring and most of August. He was even limited in our first four matches, but he kept a good attitude.

"We adapted without him last year," he added. "Cam stepped up and became an exceptional player for us. Those two support one another and have embraced each other."

While not playing with Mynes was tough, senior keeper Shepp Cosgrave felt the team benefited from that time. It allowed other players to step up and has made the Panthers a tougher draw for the opposition.

"Wyatt sets the standard high. He has the right mentality, works hard and is a good example," Cosgrave said. "We realized we could play without him, and Cam really stepped up. It worked out because we saw how to play better as a team, and now, we have two elite level attackers."

Maysville aiming for history

The Panthers crossed off one objective Tuesday, claiming the program's second MVL title — the other came in 1997 — with a win over Morgan.

Another goal awaits. Maysville has also reached the district final two of the past three years, but has yet to break through. An experienced roster has the Panthers primed for program history.

"Many of them played club soccer so they get the game," McGee said. "They are high school kids so there are some missteps, but we learn from them so we can improve. It helps to have guys like (senior) Cy Melick, who see the big picture. He helps the guys stay cool and keeps us grounded and goal-oriented."

Maysville will have time to heal before it opens tournament play by hosting West Holmes on Oct. 17. The Panthers know what to expect, and having strong leadership provides them with confidence.

"We have experience and know how the tournament goes. We need to handle our business," Cosgrave remarked. "It helps to have great chemistry; it's like playing with your friends out there. We have confidence in each other and just need to keep working."

Camarederie has been played a key role in the Panthers' success. It will be relied on to reach the next objective.

"Our core guys have been together since elementary. We know our roles from the top of the roster to the bottom," Mynes said. "We're going to focus on getting better each day. We practice hard so the games seem easy. We need to keep that handle our business mindset so we're ready for any challenge."

bhannahs@gannett.com; X: @brandonhannahs

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: A serious injury nearly derailed Wyatt Mynes' career. The Maysville senior battled back to make history.