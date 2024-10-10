Open in App
    • Times Recorder

    Three Muskingum County meat processors receive $673K in grants for facility improvements

    By Shawn Digity, Zanesville Times Recorder,

    2 days ago

    ZANESVILLE − Ohio has awarded three Muskingum County businesses grant funding through its Meat Processing Grant Program for facility upgrades.

    The program recently completed its fourth round, where it disbursed $14 million to 51 Ohio meat processing companies in 33 counties. The three Muskingum businesses netted $673,142.

    Olde Village Meats in Frazeysburg was given $105,844. Olde Village is owned by Jeff and KC Smith.

    "As per the grant requirements, it's for kill floor equipment to expand our kill floor processing area and updating the equipment that's in there so we can get more animals in per week, and I guess, be more productive in that process," KC said.

    "We had to identify what we were going to be purchasing and give them quotes for the equipment needed," she noted.

    The most recent grant was the second that Olde Village Meats has received. "The first one, we were able to expand our freezer size and production space within the plant for processing," she added. "Almost gave us another 60%, maybe more. It was very nice to add a second full freezer as well," she added. "We had to be very specific on what we were going to be using for both times."

    Phillips Meat Processing in Zanesville received $500,000. Phillips is a family-owned business that was founded in 1974.

    "We will be adding cooler space and upgrading our harvest facility," owner Dale Phillips said. "It will be early spring, late winter before we can get everything in place," he noted.

    "We've received a few of them," he said of grants. "We've received one from (the Department of) Job and Family (Services), probably a year ago."

    Shirer Brothers Meats in Adamsville, the third business, was given $67,298.

    Ohio founded the meat processing program in 2022 and has doled out 179 grants worth $42 million across 62 counties in its four rounds.

    This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Three Muskingum County meat processors receive $673K in grants for facility improvements

    Comments / 1
    Patrick Hohman
    2d ago
    They get tax money, but will still raise prices
