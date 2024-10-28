Open in App
    • Times Record News

    Week 9 Honor Roll: Which local football players had the top performances?

    By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News,

    2 days ago

    There are 41 players who qualified for the Week 9 Honor Roll, which highlights the top high school football statistical performances in the Wichita Falls area.

    All stats were submitted by coaches or were tabulated by media covering the game. Feel like there's an omission? Have your coach email stats to jonathan.hull@timesrecordnews.com.

    HONOR ROLL

    RUSHING/RECEIVING

    (100 yards or multiple TDs)

    Jamari Dean, Memorial – 190 receiving, 2 TDs

    Tru Gipson, Vernon – 180 total yards, 3 TDs (fumble recovery)

    Brodie Jackson, Petrolia – 177 rushing, 2 TDs (4 tackles, 2 interceptions)

    Jaedin Kim, Holliday – 172 receiving, 2 TDs

    Noah Cornell, Archer City – 164 total yards, 3 TDs (16 tackles, fumble recovery)

    Kenji Johnson, Memorial – 162 total yards, 2 TDs (15 passing, TD)

    Cooper Coleman, Henrietta – 128 receiving, TD

    Malachi Williams, City View – 127 rushing, 2 TDs (60 passing)

    Mark Lee, Iowa Park – 122 rushing, TD

    Kason Gee, Petrolia – 117 rushing (5 tackles)

    Rylan Monsey, Graham – 114 rushing, 3 TDs

    KD Worthy, Legacy – 108 rushing, TD

    Teagan Swenson, Petrolia – 90 rushing, 2 TDs (5 tackles, 3 TFL, fumble recovery)

    PASSING

    (250 yards or multiple TDs)

    Joe Castles, Memorial – 357 yards, 4 TDs

    Chaden Clark, Henrietta – 249 yards, 2 TDs

    Hunter Jones, Holliday – 245 yards, 3 TDs (73 rushing, 2 TDs)

    Landon Smith, Archer City – 141 yards, 2 TDs (152 rushing, 4 TDs)

    Rayder Mann, Bowie – 138 yards, 3 TDs

    Nicholas Gonzalez, Quanah – 115 rushing, TD

    Lexston Reese, Quanah – 113 rushing, 3 TDs (84-yard kickoff return TD)

    Knox Hodges, Legacy – 109 yards, TD (13 rushing, TD)

    Ty Scott, Vernon – 106 yards, 2 TDs (165 rushing, 2 TDs)

    DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

    (15 tackles, multiple turnovers/sacks/FGs, any TD)

    Keigan Ballard, Vernon – two blocked XPs, fumble recovery

    Kane Decker, Iowa Park – 17 tackles

    Parker Jones, Holliday – 16 tackles, 2 sacks

    Mason Milton, Graham – 9 tackles, fumble return TD

    Brycen Rogers, Graham – 10 tackles, 4 sacks

    SIX–MAN

    Devin Stewart, Saint Jo – 232 passing, 5 TDs (80 rushing, 2 TDs)

    Cameron Hernandez, Knox City – 212 total yards, 3 TDs (59 passing, interception on defense)

    Lee Yeley, Saint Jo – 164 total yards, 3 TDs

    Joe Adam Morelos, Knox City – 128 passing, 3 TDs

    London Martinez, Newcastle – 125 rushing, 2 TDs (24 passing, 2 TDs)

    Gavin Sadler, Bryson – 112 passing, TD (23 rushing; 45-yard kickoff return TD)

    Keyton Newland, Newcastle – 110 passing, TD

    Zander Abila, Knox City – 105 total yards, TD (70 passing, TD)

    Seth Logsdon, Knox City – 97 receiving, 2 TDs

    John Cross Utley, Knox City – 95 receiving, 2 TDs

    Wyatt Lucas, Saint Jo – 85 rushing, 2 TDs (2 fumbles recoveries, TD)

    Mikey Soito, Newcastle – 69 total yards, 3 TDs

    Amzy Barclay, Saint Jo – 2 fumble recoveries

    Jerry Greyson, Knox City – 2 interceptions

    This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Week 9 Honor Roll: Which local football players had the top performances?

