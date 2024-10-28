Vote for TRN Sports Athlete of the Week for Oct. 21-26

The poll is open!

It's time to vote for TRN Sports Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 21-26.

There are 18 local athletes nominated for this award. All nominees were chosen from stats submitted by their respective coaches. The poll closes at approximately noon Friday.

If you have a nominee for a future week, regardless of sport, have your coach contact jonathan.hull@timesrecordnews.com.

Previous Winners

Week of Aug. 26: Megg Lindley, Windthorst volleyball

Week of Sept. 2: Sam DeLizio, Wichita Christian football

Week of Sept. 9: Bethany Blackwell, Iowa Park volleyball

Week of Sept. 16: Braylee Mayes, Graham volleyball

Week of Sept. 23: Payzlie Cervantes, Saint Jo volleyball

Week of Oct. 7: Kolton Rodgers, Windthorst cross country

Week of Oct. 14: Teagan Swenson, Petrolia football

