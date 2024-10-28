Open in App
    Vote for TRN Sports Athlete of the Week for Oct. 21-26

    By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News,

    2 days ago

    

    The poll is open!

    It's time to vote for TRN Sports Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 21-26.

    There are 18 local athletes nominated for this award. All nominees were chosen from stats submitted by their respective coaches. The poll closes at approximately noon Friday.

    If you have a nominee for a future week, regardless of sport, have your coach contact jonathan.hull@timesrecordnews.com.

    Previous Winners

    Week of Aug. 26: Megg Lindley, Windthorst volleyball

    Week of Sept. 2: Sam DeLizio, Wichita Christian football

    Week of Sept. 9: Bethany Blackwell, Iowa Park volleyball

    Week of Sept. 16: Braylee Mayes, Graham volleyball

    Week of Sept. 23: Payzlie Cervantes, Saint Jo volleyball

    Week of Oct. 7: Kolton Rodgers, Windthorst cross country

    Week of Oct. 14: Teagan Swenson, Petrolia football

    This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Vote for TRN Sports Athlete of the Week for Oct. 21-26

