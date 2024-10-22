Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times Record News

    Vote for TRN Sports Athlete of the Week for Oct. 14-19

    By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2MUH_0wHZUDbc00

    The poll is open!

    It's time to vote for TRN Sports Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 14-19.

    There are 14 local athletes nominated for this award. All nominees were chosen from stats submitted by their respective coaches. The poll closes at approximately noon Friday.

    If you have a nominee for a future week, regardless of sport, have your coach contact jonathan.hull@timesrecordnews.com.

    Previous Winners

    Week of Aug. 26: Megg Lindley, Windthorst volleyball

    Week of Sept. 2: Sam DeLizio, Wichita Christian football

    Week of Sept. 9: Bethany Blackwell, Iowa Park volleyball

    Week of Sept. 16: Braylee Mayes, Graham volleyball

    Week of Sept. 23: Payzlie Cervantes, Saint Jo volleyball

    Week of Oct. 7: Kolton Rodgers, Windthorst cross country

    This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Vote for TRN Sports Athlete of the Week for Oct. 14-19

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Mike’s CarWash expanding in NKY with new location in Florence, formerly Soft Touch
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Tizzy: The Sweet & Energetic Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Fall Leaves, Breathtaking Views Keep Cloudland Canyon Among Nation's Top State Parks
    DeanLand16 days ago
    Borough takes over maintenance of clock outside American Legion
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Women in Manufacturing: Miss Kentucky contestant uses platform to encourage youth to enter trades
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy