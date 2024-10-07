Driver dead after crash into community building

A Waurika, Oklahoma, man is dead following a one-vehicle accident in Clay County on Friday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Jimmie Lee Way, 86, was driving a pickup west on State Highway 79 at 11:38 a.m. when the vehicle left the highway in Byers, it struck an unoccupied travel trailer parked at a local business and then struck the Community Center Building.

The vehicle came to rest inside the building.

Witnesses said they saw Way slumped over the center console prior to the crash.

The DPS said the investigation is ongoing.

