    • Times Record News

    Driver dead after crash into community building

    By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News,

    1 days ago

    A Waurika, Oklahoma, man is dead following a one-vehicle accident in Clay County on Friday.

    The Texas Department of Public Safety said Jimmie Lee Way, 86, was driving a pickup west on State Highway 79 at 11:38 a.m. when the vehicle left the highway in Byers, it struck an unoccupied travel trailer parked at a local business and then struck the Community Center Building.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hsuo8_0vxshPo900

    The vehicle came to rest inside the building.

    Witnesses said they saw Way slumped over the center console prior to the crash.

    The DPS said the investigation is ongoing.

    More: Burkburnett man killed in Monday wreck

    More: Wichita Falls City Council approves rules for roadside memorials

    This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Driver dead after crash into community building

    Just Kat
    1d ago
    🙏🏻
