A lifeguard patrols Ocean Beach Pier to enforce a city policy closing beaches and parks. (Photo by Chris Stone/Times of San Diego)

A general rain advisory was in effect Saturday for all San Diego County coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall.

“Water contact such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following the rain event,” according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Beachgoers were advised that rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets, and may cause illness, the DEHQ said.

Even without the rain, the ocean shoreline from the International Border through the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge remains closed due to sewage contamination from Mexico. The DEHQ says the closure will remain in effect until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

“The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted by sewage and may cause illness,” the DEHQ said.

Updates on beach advisory and closure information are available at sdbeachinfo.com, or 619-338-2073.