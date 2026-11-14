The San Diego County Sheriff's Office at the Imperial Beach Station. Photographed on April 3, 2026. (Photo by Thomas Murphy/Times of San Diego)

A high-risk probationer who allegedly stole a set of master keys for the Viejas Outlet mall in Alpine with a second suspect was arrested this weekend by San Diego County sheriff’s deputies, authorities said Saturday.

The incident began late Thursday morning when the two suspects were caught on video surveillance camera entering and leaving the casino property in a gray Dodge Journey, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

“The cost to replace the locks and keys to the Viejas Outlets was estimated at $10,000. Deputies and Viejas security worked together, quickly disseminating the information in order to identify suspects,” SDSO Lt. Jason Phillips said in a statement. “Using an automated license plate reader (ALPR) system, the registered owner of the vehicle was identified. A record check of the driver revealed he was on high-risk probation at an address in the city of El Cajon.”

Deputies from the sheriff’s Alpine station contacted the homeowners at the El Cajon residence Friday at about 6:30 p.m., who then contacted the probationer on his cell phone.

Deputies identified him as 40-year-old Hajar Abdulla, who they said was on probation with an extensive criminal history including narcotics, theft and robbery. Deputies arrested Abdulla a short time later and got the keys from him, Phillips said. The keys were later returned to the Viejas Casino.

“The ALPR camera system continues to be a valuable tool in enhancing public safety and supporting law enforcement efforts to identify, locate, and apprehend criminal offenders,” Phillips said. “This case highlights the critical role the system played in apprehending suspects who posed a threat to the community.”

Further details about the second suspect were not immediately available.