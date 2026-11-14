A southbound Coaster passes through Wisconsin Avenue in Oceanside on March 19, 2026. (Photo by Thomas Murphy/Times of San Diego)

Tickets are already on sale — and going fast — for the North County Transit District’s COASTER’s annual Holiday Express outings starting on Dec. 5.

This year the special holiday-themed train will run on Dec. 5 and 6, then return on Dec. 12 and 13, with departures each day at 10:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and the 5 p.m. “night train” ride.

Tickets went on sale on Friday; a quick search on Saturday morning showed that spots in several cars had already been taken up. Tickets cost $35 with a limit of 6 tickets per purchase; children ages 2 and under are admitted for free, though they must ride in the lap of an adult.

The hour-long rides depart from Platform 1 at the Oceanside Transit Center at 235 S. Tremont St. and make a round trip to the Solana Beach Station without making any stops. Seating for each trip begins 30 minutes prior to departure.

“During the ride, carolers and holiday characters will greet guests on the train cars, perform songs, read a book and hand out wish lists to fill out for Santa,” NCT said on its website. “Once the Holiday Express arrives back at the Oceanside Transit Center, a mailbox will be available for children to drop off their wish lists for Santa.”