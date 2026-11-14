Police arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of committing a lewd act on a 5-year-old girl in Mission Beach after releasing photos of the suspect and calling for the public’s help.

Robert James Morris allegedly fondled the child near Belmont Park about 3 p.m. on Nov. 4, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Child-abuse detectives arrested Morris on Thursday, according to an SDPD statement.

Morris was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of one count of performing a lewd and lascivious act on a child, police said.

“SDPD would like to thank the community, our media partners and San Diego County Crime Stoppers for their assistance with identifying Morris (as the suspected perpetrator in the Mission Beach case)” the department said.