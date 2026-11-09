Torrey Pines shuts out Helix for flag football CIF championship

Torrey Pines flag football team celebrates their championship on the bus. (Photo courtesy of Torrey Pines flag football)

CHULA VISTA – Torrey Pines defended its place atop San Diego flag football Saturday, shutting out Helix 13-0 to win the Open Division championship and secure its second consecutive section title.

Alexa Avila scored both touchdowns, returning a punt 50 yards for the opening score before turning a screen pass from quarterback Izzie Dieter into a 15-yard touchdown. The Falcons’ defense took care of the rest, holding the Highlanders scoreless at Olympian High School in Chula Vista.

The shutout capped a three-game postseason run in which Torrey Pines allowed only 25 points. The Falcons beat Mira Mesa 19-7 on Oct. 28 and Carlsbad 27-18 in the semifinals Nov. 3 before blanking Helix.

Kate Conway and Lola Johnson intercepted passes against the Highlanders. Helix also tested the Falcons with a deeper passing attack than they typically faced, forcing adjustments from the defensive backs. Falcons head coach Ryland Wickman said the corners made those adjustments while the rushers worked to contain Helix quarterback Vida Sanchez, whose athleticism made her a threat to run.

“They threw a lot more deep balls than usual,” Wickman said. “They missed a couple. We got kind of lucky; they dropped a couple, and then our corners made some good adjustments.”

Wickman said the defense improved throughout the postseason, stepping up in all three playoff games. The players became more comfortable with their assignments and attentive to details, allowing them to react rather than overthink.

“They weren’t thinking out there; they were just reacting and playing football and having fun,” Wickman said.

The defensive performance was the culmination of a season that tested the Falcons. Wickman said the team dealt with several injuries while playing what he considers one of the toughest schedules in San Diego.

A trip to Sacramento gave the players an opportunity to bond away from the field and strengthen the camaraderie that carried them through the season.

Wickman said there were stretches when he wasn’t sure how the season would turn out. The players, however, stayed together and continued working toward the postseason.

“They stuck through it, stuck to it, and when it came down to the end, they were ready to roll,” Wickman said.

The championship extended a run the program began last season. Wickman noted that last year’s championship also featured an eight-team field, though it was not called the Open Division.

“These girls have created something special here,” Wickman said. “They kind of understand that, and so they want to continue to keep this going.”