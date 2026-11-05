Mission Bay’s Dig Pink fundraiser exceeds expectations

The Mission Bay girls volleyball team in pink for the Dig Pink fundraiser. Front row (from left) are Nala Flores, Shay McGinty, Ema Redzepagic, Aubrey Albarian, and Mila Allen. Back row (from left) are Clare Steinemann (injured), Zara Hedley, Mava Thorvaldsen, Ayanna Poole, Audie Caban, Kaylee Dowell, Jacqueline Girard, Elise Constable, and Annabella Capalbo, (injured). (Photo by David Albarian/Special for Times of San Diego)

PACIFIC BEACH – The Mission Bay girls volleyball team raised $3,665 for the Dig Pink Foundation at their sixth annual Dig Pink fundraiser on Oct. 7. The Bucs also beat Lincoln High in four sets.

“The Dig Pink Foundation works specifically with volleyball teams to raise money for metastatic breast cancer research, treatment, and ongoing care,” said Mission Bay senior hitter Audie Caban, who is also the fundraiser chairperson. “I am so proud of our team’s effort this year. We exceeded our fundraising goal by $665.”

Spectators at the Oct. 7 match against Lincoln High pledged money for each dig. The pledged money, plus the items sold at the bake sale during the game, and direct donations, all added to the total.

“I am so proud to coach such a great team of hard working athletes on and off the court,” said coach Barbara Birnbaum. “Raising $3,665 for such an important cause is very gratifying.”

In volleyball, a “dig” is finally a quick defensive movement on the volleyball court to prevent the opposing team from scoring. If you have ever watched girls volleyball you know three things: it can be intense, it is fast paced, and extended volleys will include several digs.