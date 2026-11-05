Woman dies after car struck in Pacific Beach by driver suspected of DUI

A collision early Thursday at a Pacific Beach intersection left one motorist dead and a male driver under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The wreck occurred about 6:20 a.m, when a Ford Fusion traveling northbound on Mission Boulevard at high speed veered to the right and struck the driver’s side of a Toyota Camry that was stopped for a red light on westbound Grand Avenue, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the 59-year-old woman who had been driving the Toyota from the scene in Pacific Beach to a hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead, Officer David O’Brien said. Officials withheld her identity pending family notification.

Officers arrested the 41-year-old driver of the Ford on suspicion of DUI, according to police. His name was not released.