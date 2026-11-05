Patrick Henry flag football rides strength of defense to Division III championship game

Patrick Henry flag football coach Alona Harper spent the season preaching defense.

“Defense,” she told her players at practice more times than she cares to remember, “wins championships.”

The Patriots proved their coach correct Tuesday, intercepting four passes, including a pick-six, in a 21-6 victory over O’Farrell Charter in the San Diego Section Division III semifinals. The win sent Patrick Henry to Saturday’s championship game against Santa Fe Christian at Olympian High School in Chula Vista.

The Patrick Henry High flag football team. (Photo courtesy of Alona Harper)

“Throughout the season, even when we couldn’t score, when we were struggling offensively, our defense held it down,” Harper said. “Our defense has been the shining part of our whole entire team.”

That defensive foundation became even more important after Patrick Henry lost five starters to season-ending injuries, including starting quarterback Olive Murillo, who tore her ACL early in the season opener.

The Patriots reshuffled their lineup, bringing players up from junior varsity and asking others to take on unfamiliar roles.

“We had to make adjustments we weren’t necessarily prepared for, but the girls were able to battle back,” Harper said. “We rotated players up from JV, and we just kept adjusting and working hard in practice. I always tell them our biggest battle is ourselves. We watch film on ourselves to see what we can improve on.”

Lexi Raymond stepped into the starting quarterback role, giving the 10-11 Patriots — who finished sixth in the Western League at 3-9 — a dynamic presence on the ground. She rushed for 1,000 yards at 10 yards per carry during the season while throwing for 13 touchdowns.

She ran for 150 yards against O’Farrell, including a 73-yard touchdown run.

Harper has coached the senior since she was in eighth grade and said she always has been willing to fill whatever role the team needed.

“Lexi is an athlete. She could play anywhere on the field,” Harper said. “She’s just always a player that I know, if I ask her to fill a position, she’s going to do it. She’ll say, ‘All right, just let me know and I got it.’”

Against O’Farrell, Raymond also connected with junior Michelle Ng for a team-high 40 yards on three catches. Freshman Vivian Nett added four receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown.

The only freshman on the varsity roster, Vivian joined the team from JV late in the season and quickly made an impact.

“She’s been dominating on both sides of the ball, from interceptions to scoring,” Harper said. “She has six touchdowns in the playoffs alone, so she really stepped up.”

She also intercepted a pass against O’Farrell, joining Tayte Miller, Kiara Torralba and Daniella Munoz to give Patrick Henry four interceptions. Tayte returned hers 12 yards for a touchdown, capping the scoring.

“The girls are super motivated. They’re excited and locked in for sure. Everybody’s getting ready and making sure they’re prepared mentally, physically and emotionally,” Harper said.

Torrey Pines and Helix flag football also advanced to Saturday’s championship games at Olympian High.