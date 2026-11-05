PLNU’s Downer, despite turnover, injuries, has built winning tradition in fourth season of leading Sea Lions men’s hoops

PLNU men’s basketball head coach Justin Downer on the court with his team. (Photo by Shannon Hardy/PLNU Athletics)

Point Loma Nazarene men’s basketball coach Justin Downer has led the Sea Lions to back-to-back NCAA Division II West Regional championship games, but both seasons ended the same way: with a loss and a trip to the emergency room.

In 2025, on the second day of the offseason, Downer rushed his son to the ER after he jumped off the kitchen table at their Point Loma home and needed stitches in his chin.

“At least I was conscious for that one,” Downer said with a laugh.

In 2026, Downer was the one who needed medical attention. He came down with a stomach virus on the day of the West Regional championship game against Cal State East Bay and spent much of the contest violently vomiting. He nearly blacked out during the second half before passing out in the locker room after the game. He was taken to the hospital, where he remained for two days as doctors refused to clear him to fly home.

“It’s been a weird offseason, knowing your season ends in a game you can hardly remember, especially against a team we knew well and were confident we’d beat,” Downer said. “It’s been hard to move on from a game where you’re not even really sure what happened. But I’ve taken time to work on myself and get my mind right, and we expect to get back to that game and win it.”

Title pursuit

Hired a day before turning 30, Downer is entering his fourth season as Point Loma’s head coach after spending one season as an assistant with the program. In his first three seasons, the Sea Lions won three consecutive PacWest regular-season championships and back-to-back conference tournament titles. Downer has won 77 games, but injuries and roster turnover have complicated the program’s pursuit of an NCAA Championship.

Six-foot-7 swingman Luke Haupt tore his ACL during the 2023 PacWest Tournament. Point guard Jake Lifgren, an 18-point-per-game scorer, tore his ACL in January 2024, then injured the same knee again before the start of the following season. The two key players never got a full postseason run together.

“One of the biggest question marks in the history of Point Loma Nazarene men’s basketball — even 50 years from now — will be, ‘What if Luke and Jake had played together?’” Downer previously said.

Maintaining success while rebuilding the roster has become a central part of Downer’s job. When he took over as head coach, he had previously coached 10 of the 13 players on the roster at various levels of basketball. But turnover has remained a constant. Haupt transferred to New Mexico, a Division I program, before last season, and standout backcourt player Jaden Matingou left for the University of Hawaii this year.

PacWest Player of the Year Andrew Nagy also transferred, to North Dakota State, also a Division I program, while James Nobles, a guard who averaged 10 points per game, lost an eligibility waiver and is no longer with the team.

“People ask what it’s going to take to break through, and we’re certainly evaluating that,” Downer said. “But the teams we’ve had the last two years are very different, given the turnover between them. The reality is, there are still the same number of players out there. The food chain is still the food chain, and there are guys who would love the opportunity to play for us and what we’ve built here. We’ve created a bit of a portal system and a roster system to identify what we’re looking for in players beyond just being really good.”

His efforts have not gone unnoticed among college basketball observers looking for Division I head coach hopefuls. He’s aware of the attention, he said, but his wife and three kids “love this place.

“I’m a competitor. I want to be the best at what I do, and so you know that that stuff’s natural,” said Downer, who served as an assistant at Division I Cal Poly San Luis Obispo before heading to PLNU. “But in terms of like really being motivated by level, like I’ve kind of lived that already, and so you know, Point Loma’s been everything that my family, you know, needed.

“And so, ultimately, like in terms of timeline, like I I don’t have one,” he said, adding “it’s going to take an incredible opportunity to get me to consider leaving.”

Building relationships

For Downer, his relationships with players begin well before they arrive on campus. Starting guard Tyce Paulsen, a graduate student, has known Downer since he was 4 years old, when Downer coached his older brother, Zach, at a basketball camp in central Washington.

Downer’s connection with Otto Landrum, a Division I transfer from Boston University expected to play a major role this season, dates to Landrum’s time at Torrey Pines High School. Downer, then an assistant at Cal Poly, was the first college coach to speak with Landrum and began recruiting him when he was about 16, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two maintained their relationship over the years, including through informal summer runs at Point Loma, making Landrum’s decision to transfer to the Sea Lions a natural fit.

“I try to never be the recruiter. I always try to be the coach, because it’s one thing to get the player; it’s another thing to make the player effective,” Downer said. “The quicker I can build a relationship to the point where I’m coaching them, the better.

“Familiarity matters a ton. With the transfer portal, you can get on a Zoom call for 45 minutes, and within two days, you’re booking a visit. Sometimes you’re just getting to know a player when he gets on campus, and you realize you’re not compatible as people. Being able to know people, how they operate and what they’re capable of is a huge advantage. We try to have as few mysteries as possible.”

Downer also pointed to the continuity that remains despite the roster turnover. Four players — Luke Smith, Lifgren, Andrew Hommes and Paulsen — provide a veteran foundation for PLNU, having remained in the program through multiple seasons.

“While there’s certainly some reshuffling, especially in the frontcourt, when you have those four as your foundation, they know what every day looks like. They want to be a part of something bigger than themselves. They continue to come back, and so I think that’s the foundational piece,” Downer said.

Point Loma opens its season Nov. 7 against Washburn in the SCB Hall of Fame Classic in Lakeland, Fla. For Downer, the hope by season’s end is a championship trophy — with nobody headed to the hospital.