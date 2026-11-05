San Diego Weekend Guide Nov. 6-8: Raise a toast

School’s been back in session. The election is (mercifully) over. And we’re done with Dia De Los Muertos and Halloween. It’s fair to ask, “Now what?”

As it turns out, there’s still events literally all over the county – Southwestern College marks a milestone in Chula Vista; Ren Faire enthusiasts get one more weekend of fun in Escondido; foodies and wine enthusiasts are having their own bash at the Embarcadero, and Balboa Park will host a truly fab celebration, just to name a few.

Friday, Nov. 6

“Molly of Denali:” The Children’s Museum of Discovery in Escondido (320 N. Broadway) and KPBS Kids team up for this event from 10 a.m. to noon celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Heritage Month, built around Molly, an Alaskan character whose stories help kids pick up literacy early. Storytime and crafts are on tap for visitors.

San Diego Clippers season opener: Pro basketball returns to the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside (3475 Hero Drive) as the Clippers — the developmental affiliate club for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers – start the NBA G-League season against the Valley Suns at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $17.43.

San Diego Film Week: Stretching from Friday into next week, this festival celebrating local filmmakers kicks off with a welcome mixer at the Knotty Barrel in East Village (844 Market St.) from 6-9 p.m. on Friday. Tickets cost $15.

Starting on Saturday, the festival shifts to Digital Gym Cinema for all screenings; most screenings on the first day are sold out, but you can still buy tickets to Felix Nunez’s movie “Backwards Dad,” which follows a music producer as he tries to reconnect with loved ones in the face of a very unusual mental health condition.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Big Gay Field Day: This free event at Balboa Park promises “teams, laughs, light chaos, and plenty of chances to mingle” from 12-3 p.m. with games like capture the flag and tug-of-war for visitors to enjoy. Hosts Justine Thyme and Miss Sarah will be on hand to keep everybody’s spirits up.

Escondido Renaissance Faire: We mentioned it in last weekend’s Halloween guide, but the Faire will close out this year’s run on Saturday and Sunday at Felicita County Park (742 Clarence Lane) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days with live entertainment, archery and jousting tournaments on tap plus food and drink vendors on site. Costumes are, of course, encouraged. One-day tickets cost $35 for adults, $15 for kids ages 5-11 and $30 for seniors, military and law enforcement.

Gem Diego: The San Diego Mineral & Gem Society presents its annual expo at the conference center in Liberty Station (2600 Laning Road) with more than 30 vendors and 20 exhibits devoted to stones, jewelry, crystals, gems and minerals of all kind. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Great Big Family Play Day: Elsewhere in Liberty Station – Ingram Plaza (2751 Dewey Road) to be exact) – singer/songwriter and “kindie rock” star Laurie Berkner will headline what organizers call “Coachella for families,” with interactive performances and experiences from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To get early access and a spot for Berkner’s performance, tickets cost $17.85 including fees for kids and $28.52 for adults.

Jaguar Spectacular: Southwestern College in Chula Vista (900 Otay Lakes Road) celebrates its 65th anniversary with this free event that’s also a fundraiser for the school’s student body. The event starts at 10 a.m. and will feature a kids zone, carnival rides, including a Ferris wheel, and performances by students throughout the day. There’s no cost to attend, but the school asks that you RSVP.

Ramona Art, Wine and Music Festival: For its 14th year, the festival will move to a new site, the Ramona Outdoor Community Center (421 Aqua Lane), with more than 50 artisans and 15 wineries on hand plus a live auction, musical performances and a wide range of vendors. Tickets cost $70 through Friday with $55 designated driver tickets also available. On Saturday those prices go up to $80 and $65, respectively.

San Diego Food + Wine Festival: “The epicenter of delicious” for foodies heads into its closing weekend with events throughout the city, including a Grand Tasting party from 12-3 p.m. at Embarcadero Marina Park North (400 Kettner Blvd.), with tickets starting at $235, as well as a “Latin Nights” afterparty at Gillie’s Auto Lounge in the Midway district (3341 Hancock St.) from 7-10 p.m.; tickets for the afterparty are $99.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Silver Strand Veterans Day Run: Really it’s more like runs, plural – this event will have 5K, 10-mile and half-marathon runs and more, with separate start times and starting points; the 5K run begins at 7 a.m. at Silver Strand State Park in Coronado, while the other events start 20 minutes later at Sunset Park (101 Ocean Blvd.). All the events will finish at Silver Strand, where there will also be a beer garden set up for runners 21 and over. Registration costs vary by race.

Slow Fashion Day: The Barrio Logan studio Sew Loka hosts this celebration of sustainable fashion from 12-8 p.m. at The Lane downtown (900 Bayfront Court), with a curated designers market on hand, as well as a lounge with more than 35 sewing machines set up for visitors to use. Also enjoy a community clothing swap and two fashion shows.