$2.5M Grant Provides Funding to Reduce Teen Impaired Driving in CA

In an ongoing effort to reduce the number of crashes caused by impaired drivers in California, the California Highway Patrol is partnering with the California Office of Traffic Safety on a yearlong campaign of education efforts. The $2.5 million grant-funded “Teen Impaired Driving Education campaign runs through Sept. 30, 2025.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for teens, and almost a third of young drivers killed in fatal crashes were impaired. Based on provisional data, there were 851 crashes involving impaired drivers aged 14-19 years old, resulting in 28 deaths and 1,305 injuries within CHP jurisdiction between October 2022 through September 2023. Each one of these injuries and deaths represents a preventable tragedy and underscores the continued need to focus efforts on reducing impaired driving.

The CHP will focus on a comprehensive approach that combines law enforcement with education and prevention programs, such as the Every 15 Minutes program. The E15M program is an eye-opening and emotional educational program that prompts teenagers to strongly consider their decisions regarding impaired driving.

“Protecting our young drivers is one of the most critical steps we can take to ensure the safety of California’s communities,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Programs that educate teens on the dangers of impaired driving not only save lives but also foster lifelong habits of responsibility and safe driving.”

The E15M program targets high school juniors and seniors, inspiring them to think deeply about driving, personal safety, making responsible and mature decisions, and the implications of alcohol consumption. It focuses on how their choices resonate with their family, friends, community, and others. The CHP provides mini-grants to schools and organizations to implement the E15M program.

For additional information regarding the E15M Program or to apply for a grant, please have the school or organization contact their local CHP Public Information Officer.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.