    Movers for Military: Local Biz Collects Items for Veterans Village of San Diego

    By Debbie L. Sklar,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEHgH_0wHYhLYm00
    Photo via Pixabay

    Why not help out a vet?

    Now through Nov. 4, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is collecting items for the Veterans Village of San Diego, to fill more than 30 boxes.

    Items include:

    • Gently Used/New Menswear (large sizes, XXL or above, are especially needed)
    • Outerwear: Sweaters, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets
    • Pants: Sweatpants, jeans
    • Beanies, hats
    • Backpacks, tote bags
    • Towels, blankets, sleeping bags
    • Chess, checkers, and other strategy games
    • Craft and art supplies
    • Socks and underwear (Men’s and Women’s)
    • Hygiene items (shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, Chapstick, razors, deodorant, shaving cream, combs/brushes, feminine hygiene products)
    • Pillows
    • Notebooks, journals, planners, calendars

    Community members can drop off donations at:

    HomeStreet Bank: Kearny Mesa, Mission Gorge, Point Loma, El Cajon, San Marcos, Fusco Orsini & Associates, San Diego State University Veterans Center, Coldwell Banker Realty: Mission Valley, La Mesa, Culture Shock San Diego, Crossfit Coronado, our office in Kearny Mesa.

    They can also order online through the Amazon wishlist.

