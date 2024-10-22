Movers for Military: Local Biz Collects Items for Veterans Village of San Diego

Photo via Pixabay

Why not help out a vet?

Now through Nov. 4, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is collecting items for the Veterans Village of San Diego, to fill more than 30 boxes.

Items include:

Gently Used/New Menswear (large sizes, XXL or above, are especially needed)

Outerwear: Sweaters, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets

Pants: Sweatpants, jeans

Beanies, hats

Backpacks, tote bags

Towels, blankets, sleeping bags

Chess, checkers, and other strategy games

Craft and art supplies

Socks and underwear (Men’s and Women’s)

Hygiene items (shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, Chapstick, razors, deodorant, shaving cream, combs/brushes, feminine hygiene products)

Pillows

Notebooks, journals, planners, calendars

Community members can drop off donations at:

HomeStreet Bank: Kearny Mesa, Mission Gorge, Point Loma, El Cajon, San Marcos, Fusco Orsini & Associates, San Diego State University Veterans Center, Coldwell Banker Realty: Mission Valley, La Mesa, Culture Shock San Diego, Crossfit Coronado, our office in Kearny Mesa.

They can also order online through the Amazon wishlist.