    California Invests Nearly $4 Billion to Improve State’s Rail Corridors, Bridges, Roadways, and Pathways

    By Brooke Binkowski,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKb53_0wGBoiPi00
    A bulldozer works on the tracks in San Clemente. Courtesy LOSSAN agency

    The state’s transportation infrastructure got a big financial boost Friday, when the California Transportation Commission announced that it had allocated about $3.8 billion in state and federal funds to improve coastal rails lines, bridges, and highway systems, and more.

    The project is intended to enhance safety and create more public travel options.

    The projects approved in San Diego include improvements for the 5 from the Camino de la Plaza to the Via de la Valle exits and the 805 from Telegraph Canyon Rd. to Federal Blvd., the rehabilitation of several pedestrian bridges, and the repair of cracked pavements and asphalt.

    It will also be used to improve locations along the coastal LOSSAN rail corridor.

    “These projects will create safer and more equitable and climate-resilient transportation

    options for all Californians,” said Caltrans director Tony Tavares.

    “Investments made possible since IIJA was enacted are establishing a legacy that will benefit all people who use and rely on our vast transportation system for employment and educational opportunities, access to goods and services, and connection to recreational attractions.”

    IIJA, the landmark federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, is also called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It is a major investment in American infrastructure to improve its sustainability and resiliency.

    Nearly $3.5 billion of this investment was funded through IIJA. Another approximately $330 million in funding comes from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

    California has received more than $46 billion in federal infrastructure funding since IIJA’s passage in November 2021, creating more than 87,000 jobs.

    More information about California’s infrastructure upgrades can be found at Build.ca.gov.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Freebear
    1d ago
    I don't know where the Caltrain money goes all I see is that on patches of the 10 and 5 freeways in Los Angeles the lights are gone, making driving at night hazardous. Often times I have to turn the high beams on just to see the lane lines. This almost never happened in my 31 years driving in the city and vicinity.
    View all comments
