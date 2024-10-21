Camp Pendleton Barracks Unhealthy and Unsafe, Says Bipartisan Letter to Navy Secretary

Camp Pendleton gate. File photo

Living conditions at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton are unhealthy and unsafe, along with other military barracks across the country.

That’s according to a bipartisan letter co-written by Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who represents the 49th Congressional district of California — which includes Camp Pendleton — to Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro.

North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy, a Republican, also co-wrote the letter.

“Last year, Camp Pendleton’s barracks were found in significant disrepair, presenting major

health and safety concerns for our service members. Issues include deteriorating infrastructure, such as malfunctioning plumbing, broken windows, and non-operational smoke detectors,” the letter said.

“General hygiene conditions have also worsened, with reports of black mold and vermin infestations.

“Many of these problems stem from a shortage of maintenance personnel and an overwhelming backlog of work orders, exacerbated by the aging facilities. We urge immediate action to fully fund the repairs and modernization of Camp Pendleton barracks in the upcoming fiscal year.”

The letter cites a September 2023 U.S. Government Accountability Office report that found military members living in barracks with sewage flooding, inoperable fire safety systems, broken windows, and other substandard conditions.

This month’s letter urged Secretary Del Toro to fully fund the Marine Corps’ Barracks 2030 Initiative in its funding request for the 2026 fiscal year. That funding will help to repair the barracks.

That should be considered not just a safety issue but one of morale, the report said, noting that funding was an issue as well as lack of oversight and reporting.

“Poor living conditions in these facilities affect service members’ quality of life and undermine readiness and mission,” the report said.

“Improving barracks conditions and addressing the quality-of-life and morale issues associated with poor conditions has multiple facets — including funding, oversight, and collaboration — and addressing these issues will require DOD to take actions in multiple areas.”

The report added there were specific challenges with collecting and assessing information on barracks conditions, tracking funding spent on them, and establishing fair policies.

“We urge you to prioritize unaccompanied housing in the Department of the Navy’s FY26 funding request that ensures enough funding to refurbish existing barracks units and fully modernize and rebuild these structures in a way that our service members deserve,” said the letter.

“We also ask that you support your installation commanders in this endeavor who remain hard at work in advocating for the wellbeing of our Sailors and Marines.”

The full letter can be read here.