Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times of San Diego

    Suspect in Riverside County Murder Arrested in San Diego

    By City News Service,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKN5Y_0wEeTDe300
    Sheriff’s Department crime scene tape. Photo via @RSO X

    A 19-year-old man suspected in the murder of a 40-year-old San Jacinto man was arrested in San Diego County, authorities said Saturday.

    Angel Guzman-Banuelos was identified as the suspect with help from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Gang Impact Team, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Jarred Bishop. He was arrested Thursday and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta for suspicion of murder.

    Guzman-Banuelos’ city of residence was not made available.

    San Jacinto resident David Montero was suffering traumatic injuries when he was found at 9:51 p.m. Sept. 22 at a park in the 500 block of East Main Street, Bishop said.

    He was pronounced dead in a hospital Sept. 25.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Steve
    1d ago
    Another one bites the dust, and there will be more, without a doubt. Needless to say, we're living in dangerous times.
    2d ago
    Crazy people out there 😳. One down 👿👏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    California fast food powerhouse In-N-Out Burger forges unlikely partnership at popular competition
    Golden Gate Media4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    ‘Shahs of Sunset’ alum Mike Shouhed seen brutally attacking then-fiancée in shocking newly released video
    Page Six4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Attorney General Releases Final Report on Fatal Officer Involved Shooting at Home Depot
    myburbank.com3 days ago
    San Diego will not enforce laws against living in vehicles
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com5 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Man dies after crashing into several parked cars in Torrance
    CBS LA6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    California's wealthiest town, home to gated communities, is one you've probably never heard of
    Golden Gate Media4 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Man wanted his girlfriend to ‘feel the pain he felt’ as he thought she was cheating on him, so he beat her to death in their apartment using baseball bats, a hammer, and a screwdriver; found guilty
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    My husband said he loved me the day we met online – but when I finally moved countries to be with him, he gave me an STI
    The US Sun8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy