Suspect in Riverside County Murder Arrested in San Diego

Sheriff’s Department crime scene tape. Photo via @RSO X

A 19-year-old man suspected in the murder of a 40-year-old San Jacinto man was arrested in San Diego County, authorities said Saturday.

Angel Guzman-Banuelos was identified as the suspect with help from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Gang Impact Team, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Jarred Bishop. He was arrested Thursday and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta for suspicion of murder.

Guzman-Banuelos’ city of residence was not made available.

San Jacinto resident David Montero was suffering traumatic injuries when he was found at 9:51 p.m. Sept. 22 at a park in the 500 block of East Main Street, Bishop said.

He was pronounced dead in a hospital Sept. 25.