Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times-News

    Pardee’s Chief Medical Officer recounts experience of Tropical Storm Helene

    By Deirdra Funcheon, Hendersonville Times-News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSaW4_0wJuyPFd00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLDy1_0wJuyPFd00

    As the Chief Medical Officer at Pardee UNC Health Care, Dr. Gregory McCarty’s work mostly consists of administrative tasks, but he still tends to patients one or two days per month. On the morning of Fri., Sept. 27, when Tropical Storm Helene was bearing down on Western North Carolina, he was scheduled for a shift in the emergency department.

    “As I was driving right into Hendersonville near the hospital, power suddenly went out everywhere,” he recalled during an interview Oct. 22.

    He treated someone with a laceration and someone with a kidney stone, but around him, CT scanners, needed for x-rays, had stopped functioning and the cath lab, for cardiovascular procedures, was flooding.

    The hospital receives regular weather alerts, but it soon became clear that Helene was worse than anticipated. The internet and the internal computer network went down. There was no cell phone service, landline phone service or even overhead paging service.

    Luckily, a generator came on immediately, powering certain equipment. The emergency department director and other personnel who hadn’t been scheduled to work started showing up to help. The team got the cath lab and CT scanners up and running. Nurses and ancillary staff spontaneously developed a system to hand-write lab results and patient notes and deliver them around the hospital like couriers. Check-in meetings were set for every couple of hours.

    As the storm subsided and roads became passable, patients began pouring in. McCarty said the hospital treated people who had orthopedic injuries, but no specific storm-related deaths, since the most serious cases had largely been triaged away by emergency rescue teams.

    “I think people died pretty quickly in the storm,” McCarty said. “The people that died had some serious injuries. But to be frank, you know, EMS couldn't get here. We couldn't get people to the hospital.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ai1yf_0wJuyPFd00

    The facility got overrun with people who needed electricity for their oxygen machines and artificial hearts, as well as people who’d been discharged but couldn't leave because of transportation issues or destroyed homes. Staff set up what they joked was an “oxygen bar” for people to plug in oxygen concentrators and a “discharge lounge” for those waiting to leave.

    Tales of heroism emerged. McCarty recalled that the director of the cath lab was driving into work when she noticed "heads in the river" along her route. She helped rescue eight people, then continued on to work. One doctor was headed in for a night shift when the road washed out and his car careened into a sinkhole. He broke out of the car, swam to a guardrail, walked to work and changed into scrubs, then worked and stayed overnight for another shift.

    Kathryn Kennedy, a medical laboratory technologist, recalled heading in Friday afternoon for an overnight shift. She got stuck on I-26 for six hours. Only tractor-trailers were able to drive through the flooding.

    “I abandoned my car, and I ended up getting the attention of a really nice trucker,” she recalled. He dropped her at a highway exit, and she walked in pitch-black darkness four or five miles through mud and water until she reached a police station. From there, an officer brought her to work.

    Approximately 40 staff members lost their homes in the disaster. Conference rooms were turned into bunk areas, and some rooms were secured at the Charleston Inn Bed and Breakfast, McCarty said.

    The Pardee Hospital Foundation set up a fund to help workers. Its staff would take workers’ cars to fill with fuel so they didn’t have to do it themselves after shifts. With power and credit card services down throughout the region, they brought in an ATM machine because everyone needed cash.

    On top of all that, the hospital dealt with its normal types of cases: heart attacks, strokes, seven births over three days. Communications began to resume after about 48 hours.

    The hospital and clinics are now back to normal, although some elective surgeries are being postponed because the Baxter Healthcare plant in Marion N.C., which makes about 60% of IV fluid for the whole country, suffered storm damage and is rationing to hospitals so it has only about 40% of the supply it normally gets.

    Looking back, McCarty said Pardee had backup systems in place for almost all of its needs— except for communication, including from cell phones.

    “That was our biggest challenge,” he said. “From time to time, our network and our EMR [electronic medical records] goes down. It's never gone down for this long, the whole UNC system, as it did this time. "

    Another lesson learned was that Pardee should develop redundancies for certain services that are currently available only at Mission Hospital.

    The experience strengthened McCarty's view of Pardee as a community hospital. “It sounds hokey," he said, "but they say it's sort of a family-type structure, and I think that's what we want to be noticed— how we treat our patients, how we treat our team members, and how we treat each other.”

    This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Pardee’s Chief Medical Officer recounts experience of Tropical Storm Helene

    Related Search

    Tropical Storm HeleneHeart attacksCommunity HospitalHeart diseaseMission hospitalWestern North Carolina

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Kathy Boggs
    15h ago
    Thank you all and God bless you 🙏❤️! I have always loved Pardee ❤️!
    Lavender Dreams
    1d ago
    My husband had back surgery the day before Helene hit. I had to take him to the ER at Pardee 3 times in the week following (everything is ok), and the staff there was incredible. We are very fortunate to have such dedicated doctors, nurses, admin, P.A.'s, and everyone else providing services to Henderson County's residents. Thank you! 🥰❤️
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy