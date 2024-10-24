Pardee’s Chief Medical Officer recounts experience of Tropical Storm Helene

As the Chief Medical Officer at Pardee UNC Health Care, Dr. Gregory McCarty’s work mostly consists of administrative tasks, but he still tends to patients one or two days per month. On the morning of Fri., Sept. 27, when Tropical Storm Helene was bearing down on Western North Carolina, he was scheduled for a shift in the emergency department.

“As I was driving right into Hendersonville near the hospital, power suddenly went out everywhere,” he recalled during an interview Oct. 22.

He treated someone with a laceration and someone with a kidney stone, but around him, CT scanners, needed for x-rays, had stopped functioning and the cath lab, for cardiovascular procedures, was flooding.

The hospital receives regular weather alerts, but it soon became clear that Helene was worse than anticipated. The internet and the internal computer network went down. There was no cell phone service, landline phone service or even overhead paging service.

Luckily, a generator came on immediately, powering certain equipment. The emergency department director and other personnel who hadn’t been scheduled to work started showing up to help. The team got the cath lab and CT scanners up and running. Nurses and ancillary staff spontaneously developed a system to hand-write lab results and patient notes and deliver them around the hospital like couriers. Check-in meetings were set for every couple of hours.

As the storm subsided and roads became passable, patients began pouring in. McCarty said the hospital treated people who had orthopedic injuries, but no specific storm-related deaths, since the most serious cases had largely been triaged away by emergency rescue teams.

“I think people died pretty quickly in the storm,” McCarty said. “The people that died had some serious injuries. But to be frank, you know, EMS couldn't get here. We couldn't get people to the hospital.”

The facility got overrun with people who needed electricity for their oxygen machines and artificial hearts, as well as people who’d been discharged but couldn't leave because of transportation issues or destroyed homes. Staff set up what they joked was an “oxygen bar” for people to plug in oxygen concentrators and a “discharge lounge” for those waiting to leave.

Tales of heroism emerged. McCarty recalled that the director of the cath lab was driving into work when she noticed "heads in the river" along her route. She helped rescue eight people, then continued on to work. One doctor was headed in for a night shift when the road washed out and his car careened into a sinkhole. He broke out of the car, swam to a guardrail, walked to work and changed into scrubs, then worked and stayed overnight for another shift.

Kathryn Kennedy, a medical laboratory technologist, recalled heading in Friday afternoon for an overnight shift. She got stuck on I-26 for six hours. Only tractor-trailers were able to drive through the flooding.

“I abandoned my car, and I ended up getting the attention of a really nice trucker,” she recalled. He dropped her at a highway exit, and she walked in pitch-black darkness four or five miles through mud and water until she reached a police station. From there, an officer brought her to work.

Approximately 40 staff members lost their homes in the disaster. Conference rooms were turned into bunk areas, and some rooms were secured at the Charleston Inn Bed and Breakfast, McCarty said.

The Pardee Hospital Foundation set up a fund to help workers. Its staff would take workers’ cars to fill with fuel so they didn’t have to do it themselves after shifts. With power and credit card services down throughout the region, they brought in an ATM machine because everyone needed cash.

On top of all that, the hospital dealt with its normal types of cases: heart attacks, strokes, seven births over three days. Communications began to resume after about 48 hours.

The hospital and clinics are now back to normal, although some elective surgeries are being postponed because the Baxter Healthcare plant in Marion N.C., which makes about 60% of IV fluid for the whole country, suffered storm damage and is rationing to hospitals so it has only about 40% of the supply it normally gets.

Looking back, McCarty said Pardee had backup systems in place for almost all of its needs— except for communication, including from cell phones.

“That was our biggest challenge,” he said. “From time to time, our network and our EMR [electronic medical records] goes down. It's never gone down for this long, the whole UNC system, as it did this time. "

Another lesson learned was that Pardee should develop redundancies for certain services that are currently available only at Mission Hospital.

The experience strengthened McCarty's view of Pardee as a community hospital. “It sounds hokey," he said, "but they say it's sort of a family-type structure, and I think that's what we want to be noticed— how we treat our patients, how we treat our team members, and how we treat each other.”

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Pardee’s Chief Medical Officer recounts experience of Tropical Storm Helene