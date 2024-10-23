Mills River considering zoning change that would affect nearly half of the town

The Mills River Town Council is considering rezoning property located in the south and west portion of the town as “rural residential,” a change that would require single-family homes to be more spaced out than under current regulations and limit the ways that land can be used for commercial and industrial purposes. The council will hold a legislative public hearing Thursday, October 24 to hear public comment on the matter.

In 2021, the town adopted the Making Mills River 2040 Comprehensive Plan , a document required by state law, designed to guide the growth of the area into the future. A stated goal of this land use plan is to "protect and enhance the rural small-town character of Mills River."

However, most of the town is currently designated as “ mixed use ,” which allows for almost anything to be built. Only strip clubs and facilities for disposing of hazardous or radioactive waste are expressly prohibited. Certain operations such as junkyards, slaughterhouses, and amusement parks could be allowed if the town were to issue special use permits. Other uses are allowed "by right," meaning they are allowed without special permission from town officials. Currently, lots for single-family new single-family houses are required to be at least 30,000 square feet, or .69 acres.

“So much of the town, basically all of it, is mixed use, and under mixed use, you can just about do anything you want by right,” said Jim Foster, a member of the town’s planning board. “It’s like you don’t have any zoning ordinances."

For about a year, the town's planning board has been discussing how the zoning could be rewritten in order to ensure Mills River's small-town feel is kept. A new “rural residential” zoning district has been set up as part of the town code. It hasn’t yet been implemented anywhere, but officials are considering whether to apply this new zoning to a large area — ”almost half the town,” said Town Council member Jeff Young.

The proposed changes would expressly allow certain types of facilities including churches, daycares, golf courses, camps, indoor gun ranges, farm stands and duplexes. Planned residential developments, manufactured home parks and medical facilities would be allowed with a major special use permit. Offices, kennels, and enclosed commercial buildings 7,500 square feet or smaller would be allowed with a minor special use permit. Lots for single-family homes would need to be a minimum of 1.5 acres.

Over the summer, the town set up an online survey to gauge residents’ feelings about the proposal.

“We haven't had anybody opposed to the actual zoning designation itself,” Young said. “It's just the map that paints such a large swath, especially along that 280 corridor. There are some misgivings about going that big of a swing—from the least restrictive to the most restrictive.”

So far, there is no date set for the town council to vote on whether to apply the new zoning. Town Manager Matthew McKirahan said the town council would be legally allowed to call a vote anytime after the public hearing ends—even directly afterward—but council members have indicated they want to use the hearing as an "opportunity to gather information from from the residents via this larger setting to be able to then make a decision at a future time."

Mills River Planning Director Michael Malecek said the town recently hired consultants who, over an 18-month period, will make recommendations for further changes to town regulations.

"There will be a potential proposed new zoning map coming out of the end of that, and then, literally, the whole development code for the town will be rewritten from scratch," he said.

In this year’s general election, five candidates are running to fill two at-large seats on the Mills River town council. They include Young , who’s running for re-election, and Foster, as well as Jeff Moore , a traffic engineer and current member of the planning board and board of adjustment; Tiffany Councill , a nurse practitioner trained in biology and environmental toxicology; and Brian Kimball , whose family business, Kimball Communications, Inc. sells communications systems.

Foster said, “You're not going to go wrong with any of them, because I think we have real good people running, and I’m one of them.”

Thursday’s hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Mills River Elementary School on 94 School House Rd. It can be watched live on YouTube. For further details, visit www.millsriver.org/rezoning .

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Mills River considering zoning change that would affect nearly half of the town