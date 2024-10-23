Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times-News

    Mills River considering zoning change that would affect nearly half of the town

    By Deirdra Funcheon, Hendersonville Times-News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zDZN_0wINQjnP00

    The Mills River Town Council is considering rezoning property located in the south and west portion of the town as “rural residential,” a change that would require single-family homes to be more spaced out than under current regulations and limit the ways that land can be used for commercial and industrial purposes. The council will hold a legislative public hearing Thursday, October 24 to hear public comment on the matter.

    In 2021, the town adopted the Making Mills River 2040 Comprehensive Plan , a document required by state law, designed to guide the growth of the area into the future. A stated goal of this land use plan is to "protect and enhance the rural small-town character of Mills River."

    However, most of the town is currently designated as “ mixed use ,” which allows for almost anything to be built. Only strip clubs and facilities for disposing of hazardous or radioactive waste are expressly prohibited. Certain operations such as junkyards, slaughterhouses, and amusement parks could be allowed if the town were to issue special use permits. Other uses are allowed "by right," meaning they are allowed without special permission from town officials. Currently, lots for single-family new single-family houses are required to be at least 30,000 square feet, or .69 acres.

    “So much of the town, basically all of it, is mixed use, and under mixed use, you can just about do anything you want by right,” said Jim Foster, a member of the town’s planning board. “It’s like you don’t have any zoning ordinances."

    For about a year, the town's planning board has been discussing how the zoning could be rewritten in order to ensure Mills River's small-town feel is kept. A new “rural residential” zoning district has been set up as part of the town code. It hasn’t yet been implemented anywhere, but officials are considering whether to apply this new zoning to a large area — ”almost half the town,” said Town Council member Jeff Young.

    The proposed changes would expressly allow certain types of facilities including churches, daycares, golf courses, camps, indoor gun ranges, farm stands and duplexes. Planned residential developments, manufactured home parks and medical facilities would be allowed with a major special use permit. Offices, kennels, and enclosed commercial buildings 7,500 square feet or smaller would be allowed with a minor special use permit. Lots for single-family homes would need to be a minimum of 1.5 acres.

    Over the summer, the town set up an online survey to gauge residents’ feelings about the proposal.

    “We haven't had anybody opposed to the actual zoning designation itself,” Young said. “It's just the map that paints such a large swath, especially along that 280 corridor. There are some misgivings about going that big of a swing—from the least restrictive to the most restrictive.”

    So far, there is no date set for the town council to vote on whether to apply the new zoning. Town Manager Matthew McKirahan said the town council would be legally allowed to call a vote anytime after the public hearing ends—even directly afterward—but council members have indicated they want to use the hearing as an "opportunity to gather information from from the residents via this larger setting to be able to then make a decision at a future time."

    Mills River Planning Director Michael Malecek said the town recently hired consultants who, over an 18-month period, will make recommendations for further changes to town regulations.

    "There will be a potential proposed new zoning map coming out of the end of that, and then, literally, the whole development code for the town will be rewritten from scratch," he said.

    In this year’s general election, five candidates are running to fill two at-large seats on the Mills River town council. They include Young , who’s running for re-election, and Foster, as well as Jeff Moore , a traffic engineer and current member of the planning board and board of adjustment; Tiffany Councill , a nurse practitioner trained in biology and environmental toxicology; and Brian Kimball , whose family business, Kimball Communications, Inc. sells communications systems.

    Foster said, “You're not going to go wrong with any of them, because I think we have real good people running, and I’m one of them.”

    Thursday’s hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Mills River Elementary School on 94 School House Rd. It can be watched live on YouTube. For further details, visit www.millsriver.org/rezoning .

    This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Mills River considering zoning change that would affect nearly half of the town

    Related Search

    Zoning changesMills riverLand use regulationsLand useMills river town councilCommercial real estate

    Comments / 7

    Add a Comment
    Craig Thompson
    1d ago
    1.5 acres min will make the homes wsy out of price range of everyday people
    Angela Evans
    2d ago
    What the Tap Root Farms development. Those houses don't look like they are built on 1.5 acres?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    These four NC restaurants rank among the nation’s best. Why fans love eating there
    Town Talks1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney57 minutes ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    The lives we lost: Fairview landslides from Helene that killed 13 were among worst in North Carolina history
    avlwatchdog.org1 day ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Outgoing East Union chief thanked for service; interim officer-in-charge appointed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 hours ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy