    • Times-News

    Henderson County restaurants try to recover after Tropical Storm Helene

    By Deirdra Funcheon, Hendersonville Times-News,

    2 days ago

    Rachel Turchin’s family owns The Horse Shoe Farm , a boutique resort on 85 acres in Hendersonville that has accommodations for 70, a spa, and a restaurant, The Silo Cookhouse . They also run Root & Bone , a restaurant in Horse Shoe. In the wake of Tropical Storm Helene, small business owners like her are wondering how the crucial fall season will pan out.

    “This is the time of year that holds us over for those quieter winter months, and we don't know what that is going to look like for us,” Turchin said.

    Turchin, whose property suffered only minimal damage, said it was a little tricky to market her business. She wanted to be sensitive to communities that are still dealing with devastation, while also recognizing that tourism-dependent operations are in need of visitors. Tourism agency Explore Asheville and N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper have put out messaging asking visitors not to come.

    However, “We are responsible for 120 families who have to put food on the table,” Turchin said of her employees.

    Some businesses were up and running shortly after the storm. Shine, a restaurant on Main Street in Hendersonville, posted on Facebook that it was open Sept. 29, just two days after the storm hit. Burntshirt Vineyards , in Hendersonville, resumed regular hours Oct. 10. The Auction House Food Hall in Fletcher expanded its offerings by opening a coffee house this Monday, Oct. 21 and has begun holding events like a Harry Potter trivia night.

    Justus Orchard, a fifth-generation apple farm in Hendersonville, usually has a busy fall season, with a u-pick operation, a bakery, kids’ activities and a taproom. Trees were producing the best crops in years when Helene barged through.

    “We were about 50% into our crop when the storm hit,” owner Don Justus said. “We lost roughly 150 trees that still had the crop on them. We had planned on starting the harvest on that particular variety the day after the storm hit. We not only lost the crop of apples that was on those trees, but we lost those trees, too.”

    The property’s apple house, which houses the bakery, was without power for 12 days, leaving staff unable to make their signature apple cider donuts.

    Luckily, Justus didn’t have to lay off any workers. “We just had to cut everybody's hours back a little,” he said. He said there are still plenty of apples available to pick and is eager to get the word out that roads are open and some businesses still want tourists to come.

    Kevin High bought Hendersonville’s Skylaranna Resort & Spa in October 2019, only to contend with COVID-19 the following year. He’s since built up the property with a spa, waterfall, amphitheater, cabins and pool, and was working on opening a campground and RV park, only to have Helene interfere with those plans.

    But his business was fortunate to have only relatively minor damage: some roof shingles gone, about 100 trees down on the 63 acres, power out for about 12 days. Soon, the hotel rooms filled up with workers.

    “Linemen were taking up the entire property for almost two weeks,” he said. “Walmart is putting their people here who are rebuilding the [stores] because there’s nowhere for them to stay in Asheville because they don’t have water.”

    The guests needed to be fed, so High expanded the operations of his on-site restaurant — Elevations Chophouse —to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. He went on a hiring spree, adding groundskeepers, housekeepers and chefs, plus a new bar manager and a couple of people to work the front desk. He said that he has doubled his staff, employing people who were laid off from businesses in towns harder hit by Helene.

    “People from Lake Lure actually - from Chimney Rock and Flat Rock,” High said.

    High recently hired Donnie Simmons, an award-winning chef from Charlotte. He’s also offering 50% off the venue cost for all weddings booked from now until the end of the year.

    “We’re here to stay,” High said. “My wife and I aren’t going anywhere. This is our home.”

    This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Henderson County restaurants try to recover after Tropical Storm Helene

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Tanianicole Schwarting
    1d ago
    I know a popular barbaque place moes barbaque in ashevilke hwy I. hendersonville nc that was devastated
    View all comments
