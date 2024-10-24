A world-famous pianist is coming from Dublin, Ireland, to perform in Bedford at 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

Pianist Andreas Ioannides has performed all over the world, and is excited to bring his music to Bedford. Ioannides will perform the music of Frederic Chopin.

Chopin is known for his romantic style, reflecting a range of common human emotions including joy, love, sorrow, longing, and love. The music is melodic, almost as if Chopin were using the piano to sing.

What makes the experience even more compelling is that performers love to perform Chopin's works, and listeners love the feeling of being immersed in the sound and the emotion.

A reception follows the concert, where attendees can greet each other and the pianist.

The performance is at First United Methodist Church, 1409 K St., on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge, though donations are welcome.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Pianist from Dublin, Ireland, to perform in Bedford Tuesday