Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Times-Mail

    Craft Fair at Spring Mill State Park brings artisans, visitors to Pioneer Village Nov. 2-3

    By The Times-Mail,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207AMQ_0wINDYV100

    Spring Mill State Park will host its annual Craft Fair in the Pioneer Village Nov. 2 and 3. This popular event brings area artisans and crafts people to the village to set up in this unique backdrop with their crafts. Each cabin in the village will have different vendors.

    Visitors can stroll through the village while shopping for Christmas, birthdays or themselves. It’s a beautiful fall venue to enjoy the weekend, and the local crafts are always amazing.

    Hours for the Craft Fair are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3. Visitors to the craft fair will need to pay the gate fee or have a park pass to enter the park. The gate fee is $7 for vehicles with Indiana plates and $9 for out-of-state vehicles. There is then an additional $3 fee for adults per day (children 5 and under are free) to visit the craft fair in the village.

    Bring cash, there is no cell service in most of the village so credit cards can’t be accepted. Food vendors will be available to serve lunch.

    The Craft Fair is sponsored by Spring Mill State Park, Friends of Spring Mill State Park and Lawrence County Tourism. All funds raised by ticket sales will be used to assist with park projects.

    This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Craft Fair at Spring Mill State Park brings artisans, visitors to Pioneer Village Nov. 2-3

    Related Search

    Spring mill state parkPioneer villageCraft fairArtisans and craftsLawrence countyIndiana

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith6 hours ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy