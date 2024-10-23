Craft Fair at Spring Mill State Park brings artisans, visitors to Pioneer Village Nov. 2-3

Spring Mill State Park will host its annual Craft Fair in the Pioneer Village Nov. 2 and 3. This popular event brings area artisans and crafts people to the village to set up in this unique backdrop with their crafts. Each cabin in the village will have different vendors.

Visitors can stroll through the village while shopping for Christmas, birthdays or themselves. It’s a beautiful fall venue to enjoy the weekend, and the local crafts are always amazing.

Hours for the Craft Fair are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3. Visitors to the craft fair will need to pay the gate fee or have a park pass to enter the park. The gate fee is $7 for vehicles with Indiana plates and $9 for out-of-state vehicles. There is then an additional $3 fee for adults per day (children 5 and under are free) to visit the craft fair in the village.

Bring cash, there is no cell service in most of the village so credit cards can’t be accepted. Food vendors will be available to serve lunch.

The Craft Fair is sponsored by Spring Mill State Park, Friends of Spring Mill State Park and Lawrence County Tourism. All funds raised by ticket sales will be used to assist with park projects.

