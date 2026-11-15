Courtesy of The Luzerne Foundation

The Luzerne Foundation proudly announced ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund as the recipient of the 2026 Millennium Circle $25,000 Grant during its annual luncheon held Tuesday, November 10, at the Friedman Jewish Community Center.

The Millennium Circle brings together community-minded philanthropists committed to making a meaningful difference in Luzerne County. Each year, members select one nonprofit organization to receive a $25,000 grant supporting an impactful community initiative.

This year’s recipient, ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund, provides critical financial and emotional support to families navigating the challenges of pediatric cancer. Working closely with pediatric social workers, ThinkBIG connects families with essential resources and offers up to $5,000 annually per family to assist with household expenses. By making payments directly on families’ behalf, the organization helps alleviate financial burdens, allowing parents to focus on what matters most, the health and well-being of their children.

Three additional nonprofit finalists presented compelling projects addressing significant community needs.

Domestic Violence Service Center highlighted its Civil Legal Representation Program, Luzerne County’s only civil legal initiative dedicated exclusively to domestic violence survivors. Through partnerships with the Child Advocacy Center and Family Service Association, the program provides coordinated, trauma-informed legal assistance to individuals seeking safety and stability.

Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity showcased its Aging in Place Program, which helps older adults remain safely and independently in their homes. The initiative provides essential repairs and accessibility improvements, including wheelchair ramps, grab bars, safer flooring, improved lighting, and modified kitchens and bathrooms.

The Willow Foundation presented its proposed improvements to Heartwood Center, Greater Hazleton’s only daytime drop-in shelter. The project would modernize heavily utilized restrooms, improve accessibility and hygiene facilities, and replace residential laundry appliances with durable commercial equipment.

The Luzerne Foundation congratulates ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund and recognizes all four finalists for their dedication to strengthening the community. The Millennium Circle continues to demonstrate the power of collective philanthropy, transforming generosity into meaningful, lasting impact throughout Luzerne County.

A Millennium Circle donor can be an individual, a family, a business, or a civic group. Membership continues in perpetuity as gifts continue to benefit the community for generations to come. Your one-time gift of $2,000 can be paid over the course of numerous years and your membership would be effective immediately. To become a Millennium Circle Member, visit www.luzernefoundation.org or call us at The Luzerne Foundation. Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are… Here for good.