Angelo Fluri found the end zone twice in a 53-second span with time winding down in the fourth quarter to rally Misericordia to a 23-14 win over King’s in Saturday’s regular season finale at McCarthy Stadium.

The host Monarchs had taken their first lead of the game midway through the final frame when Joey Rehberg connected with Bobby Hill for a 3-yard touchdown. That came after King’s forced a fumble at midfield and put the Monarchs up 14-10 with 7:15 left to play.

Even after the King’s defense ended a second straight Cougars drive by recovering a fumble, Misericordia was able to get a three-and-out and got the ball back at the Monarchs’ 39 after a punt return with 2:38 to play.

Facing third-and-7 at the 36, Ronnie Borden found Jordan Alston for a 17-yard gain that set up Fluri’s go-ahead touchdown from 19 yards out just two plays later.

Trailing 17-14, King’s started its ensuing drive at its own 8-yard line after a penalty. After three incompletions and a false start, Misericordia came up with an interception by Christian Meletta on fourth-and-14 before Fluri took a third-and-goal handoff up the middle for a 9-yard touchdown that sealed the victory.

Fluri finished with 58 yards on the ground and the two key scores for the Cougars. Borden finished 18-for-33 passing for 212 yards with Jassan Whittaker catching eight balls for 105 yards.

The game was scoreless until late in the first half when Amir Major scored on a 2-yard run for Misericordia with 5:18 left before the break.

King’s was able to answer with 36 seconds left on a Jaelin Mims 4-yard pass to Aiden Cook that tied things up. Misericordia had the only points of the third quarter on a 37-yard field goal by Chance Hall that set up the fourth-quarter flurry.

Defenses ruled the day as the Cougars held King’s to just 219 total yards while the Monarchs allowed just 266. Both team had two takeaways.

The longest plays of the day came on Borden passes of 37 and 32 yards. King’s longest was a 19-yard rush by Brandon Auguste, who finished with 80 yards on the ground.

Misericordia’s victory means the Cougars will extend their season, finishing 7-3 and 6-3 in MAC play to finish third in the conference. That will land them a spot in the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series against the third-place finisher from the Centennial Conference next Saturday.

The Cougars and Stevenson both finished 6-3 in league play with Misericordia beating Stevenson in the regular season.

King’s fell to 3-6 with the loss.

Wilkes 49, Western Connecticut St. 20

The Colonels raced out to a 28-0 lead in the first half and brought home a Landmark Conference win to close out the regular season.

Trey Dogmanits threw for four touchdowns to lead Wilkes while Juju Fears caught three of them while going over 100 yards receiving for the sixth time this season. Dogmanits also caught a touchdown himself on a throw from Josh D’Ambrosio.

William Dougherty had a rushing score and a receiving score while Nigel Linton added a touchdown on the ground on a 45-yard run.

With the win, Wilkes (5-4, 4-2) qualified for the Chesapeake Challenge Bowl Series and will face Washington and Lee next Saturday.