Phillies players celebrate on the diamond on Oct. 21, 1980, after defeating the Royals to win the World Series. The historic squad lost two more members in the past three months with the deaths of pitcher Larry Christenson and catcher Bob Boone. AP file photo

Certain teams and players go down in history and are remembered for their accomplishments. For Philadelphia Phillies fans, the 1980 team that won the franchise’s first World Series stands out.

Now, 46 years later, two members of that championship team passed away within a few months.

Larry Christenson, a solid, right-handed pitcher who won a career-best 19 games in 1977 and consistently took the mound for the Phillies from 1973 to 1983, died unexpectedly on Aug. 28.

The 72-year-old, who started 220 games, won 83 and saved four with a 3.79 earned run average over 11 big league seasons, passed suddenly while on a fishing trip to his home state of Washington and British Columbia, Canada.

Known as LC, Christenson made a splash in his major league debut at age 19 in 1973 when he pitched a complete game victory over the New York Mets. Fifty-three years later, he is still the last teenage pitcher to win a complete game in his first major league start.

A solid hitter from the time before the National League adopted the designated hitter rule, Christenson hit 11 home runs during his career, including a grand slam in the Phillies National League East Division-clinching 15-9 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 27, 1977.

That ties him with Rick Wise for most career homers by a Phillies pitcher. Hall of Fame lefty Steve Carlton hit 13 career home runs, nine with Philadelphia, three while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals and one with the San Francisco Giants.

“Larry was very special, the guy that kept in touch with all of us,” Phillies Hall of Fame third-baseman Mike Schmidt said. “He always had a smile on his face, he never forgot a moment he spent with you. His passing will leave a hole in all of our hearts.”

After his playing days, LC continued to reside in Philadelphia, had a successful career as president of Christenson Investment Partners and supported Phillies Charities and other area nonprofit organizations. He was often seen sitting behind home plate at Citizens Bank Park.

Bob Boone, the steady catcher on the 1980 World Series team and Christenson’s battery-mate, passed away on Nov. 9 at age 78.

“We lost a very special member of the Phillies family,” said Phillies Wall of Fame shortstop Larry Bowa. “Bob Boone was a quiet leader, both on and off the field. I had the privilege of playing alongside him for nearly my entire career, and without question he was the backbone of our team.”

“The Boones have been our friends since 1969 in Durham, North Carolina,” Phillies Wall of Fame outfielder Greg Luzinski said. “We did everything together as families. Bob was a great man and we were like brothers. Rest in peace, my brother.”

The son of Ray Boone — a two-time All-Star infielder who played 13 years in the major leagues, mostly with the Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers — Bob was destined to be a professional athlete.

In addition to having a major league father, Boone’s mother, Patsy, was also a great athlete. A synchronized swimmer, she appeared in motion pictures with the great competitive swimmer and actress Esther Williams. Boone’s sister, Terry, was an accomplished swimmer, and his brother, Rod, played Triple A baseball.

Like his father before him, Bob was an infielder. He played third base and pitched at Stanford and began his time in the Phillies minor league system at third. Don Money was playing third base in Philadelphia during that time, and the team’s front office was high on a young infielder they believed would best succeed as a third baseman in the major leagues.

With Money playing consistently, the Phillies moved Boone to catcher. That decision, Boone often said, was the best thing that happened to him, as the Phillies drafted Schmidt.

“We played in the minors together where he gave up third base so I could play it, only to become one of the best catchers in baseball history,” Schmidt said.

Boone led NL catchers in assists and finished third in the 1973 Rookie of the Year voting. He made three All-Star teams in 1976, 1978 and 1979, and won the Gold Glove award for catchers in ’78 and ’79.

Boone led the Phillies with a .412 batting average in the ’80 World Series victory over the Kansas City Royals. Philadelphia sold his contract to the California Angels following the 1981 season, where he made the 1983 All-Star team and won additional Gold Glove awards in 1982 and 1986 through 1989.

He finished his playing career with a then-record 2,225 games caught. Boone’s record was broken by Carlton Fisk on June 22, 1993, when Fisk caught his 2,226th and final game. Fisk’s record was subsequently broken by Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez who caught 2,427 games over 21 seasons.

Incredibly, two of Boone’s sons, Bret and Aaron, also played in the major leagues, making the Boones MLB’s first three-generation family. They were subsequently joined by the Bell family (Gus, Buddy, and David) and the Hairston family (Sammy, Jerry and Johnny, Jerry Jr. and Scott).

After his playing days, Bob Boone managed the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds. Aaron Boone manages the New York Yankees, continuing his family’s long relationship with and contributions to major league baseball.

“Bob was an incredible player, teammate, and family man,” the Phillies said in a statement. “He embodied everything we believe exemplary athletes should represent, both on and off the field. We were proud to have him as part of the Phillies family during one of the most historic runs in team history. His impact on our organization, his teammates, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him will never be forgotten.”

Larry Christenson and Bob Boone will live forever in Phillies history.

David Jolley is a writer, author, public relations and marketing communications consultant, sports fan and historian. For more content, visit davidajolley.com.