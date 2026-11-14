CATASAUQUA — For the full sixty minutes, plus almost 15 more, Crestwood goalie Isla Centak turned away an aggressive, high-powered Warwick offense at every turn.

But for as long as Warwick was held scoreless, Crestwood was too. Eventually, the Warriors scored that elusive goal to put an end to Crestwood’s season.

Kenzie Ellis got a last-second touch on a shot from Taylor Hess to finally put a goal on the board, the only goal Warwick would need in a 1-0 victory in double overtime over Crestwood in the PIAA Class 2A field hockey quarterfinals at Catasaqua Middle School.

Centak, a sophomore playing on the biggest stage of her career thus far, made 18 saves and did everything in her power to keep Crestwood afloat even as the Comets couldn’t muster up the offense necessary to extend their season.

“Hats off to Isla, she played the game of her life,” Crestwood coach Amanda Tredinnick said. “We knew that she was capable of keeping us in this game if we needed her to, she did just that today.”

This state quarterfinal contest lived up to the billing as two traditional powers collided in a showdown that needed more than just 60 minutes to settle.

Things seemed pretty balanced through the first half, but Warwick began to take control of the game late in the third quarter.

That’s when the shots and corners began to pile up, and the Warriors kept pouring it on through the third and into the fourth quarter — but Centak and the Crestwood defense wouldn’t budge.

Warwick did appear to have won the game right at the whistle in regulation with a goal scored off a penalty corner, but the referees determined that the goal was to be disallowed and sent the game into overtime.

One extra period wasn’t enough, but two did the trick for the Warriors. On their 22nd penalty corner of the contest, Hess got enough of an angle from the right side of the goal to fire off a shot.

Ellis got her stick to it, giving it the change in direction needed to slip past Centak and send Warwick to the state semifinals for the third straight year.

“(Crestwood) took us on our heels initially, I thought we did adjust pretty well and controlled a lot of the play,” Warwick coach Ron Stief said. “They’re tough … we knew what kind of game we were in for.”

The Comets looked to have a few breakaway chances in the second half but couldn’t finish them with the ball in the cage. Warwick’s defenders rallied to everything and kept their end of the field pretty clean when all was settled.

“I think we played great as a team, we just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net,” Tredinnick said.

Crestwood’s season comes to an end in the state quarterfinals for the second straight year, and the Comets wrapped things up with a 20-1-1 record including a seventh straight District 2 championship.

Warwick will play District 1 champ Mount St. Joseph in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals on Tuesday.

PIAA Class 2A Quarterfinal

Warwick 1, Crestwood 0 (2 OT)

Crestwood`0`0`0`0`0`0 — 0

Warwick`0`0`0`0`0`1 — 1

Second Overtime — 1. WAR, Kenzie Ellis (Taylor Hess) 5:57

Shots — CRE 1, WAR 19. Saves — CRE 18 (Isla Centak), WAR 1 (Bella George). Corners — CRE 8, WAR 22.