Shoppers browse an assortment of Christmas decorations and handcrafted holiday gifts on Saturday during a craft fair at Wyoming Valley Mall. The event featured 130 vendors throughout the mall’s common areas.

Holiday shopping took on a handmade touch Saturday as hundreds of shoppers filled the Wyoming Valley Mall and Friedman Jewish Community Center, browsing everything from homemade baked goods and handcrafted jewelry to artwork, antiques, and seasonal decorations.

The two events featured a combined 190 vendors, offering shoppers an opportunity to find unique gifts while supporting local artisans, entrepreneurs, and small businesses.

At the Wyoming Valley Mall, 130 vendors lined the common areas, transforming the shopping center into a bustling marketplace. Meanwhile, the Friedman JCC in Kingston welcomed 60 vendors for its seasonal craft fair, continuing a tradition that has grown considerably since its inception.

For Kingston resident Angelina Matthews, the lively atmosphere at the mall was a welcome sight.

“It’s really nice to see the mall so crowded,” Matthews said. “I’ve never seen this many people in such a long time.”

Attending the mall’s craft show for the first time, Matthews said she was impressed by the variety of merchandise available, from baked treats and clothing to pet accessories and holiday decorations.

“There’s something for everybody here,” she said.

Matthews, who describes herself as a crafty person, said she appreciates the opportunity to support local makers rather than relying exclusively on large retailers for holiday gifts.

“I’d much rather support my local community than another big-name brand store if I could find it,” she said. “I feel like the quality is a lot better.”

She also welcomed the mall’s efforts to attract shoppers through community events and new businesses.

“You can’t get support there if you don’t come in and show up,” Matthews said.

The mall’s craft show coincided with the introduction of its new anchor tenant, Flea Flickers LLC, which welcomed visitors with complimentary snacks, drinks, and information about its store.

At the JCC

Across the valley, the Friedman JCC was experiencing a similarly busy afternoon.

Lisa Cope, front desk and membership coordinator at the JCC, organized the event, which drew twice as many vendors as she initially anticipated.

“We were going to stop at 30, and then I can’t say no to anybody,” Cope said, laughing.

She said approximately 30 additional vendors signed up during the week leading up to the event, bringing the total to 60.

The JCC began hosting seasonal craft markets in the winter of 2024, and the events have since expanded to include markets in the spring, summer, and fall.

“When we started out, we only had maybe 20, 30 vendors,” Cope said. “It’s just growing immensely.”

For Cope, the markets represent more than an opportunity to shop. They reflect the JCC’s broader mission of bringing people together.

“We definitely say we are a community center, and we are a center for everybody, and this just proves it,” she said. “It’s open to everyone in the community. And it brings everybody together, and everybody gets to know everybody.”

She emphasized that the JCC offers far more than fitness facilities, with programs and activities ranging from summer and winter camps to community runs and seasonal events.

Among the vendors participating Saturday was Enyce Campbell, owner and baker at Sinnamon’s Sweet Treats.

Campbell started her business approximately a year and a half ago, inspired by her love of making things for others. She is now studying culinary arts at Luzerne County Community College, working toward a dream of opening her own establishment.

“I would like to open my own business, maybe like a diner,” Campbell said. “I want someone to be able to sit down and relax, but also order some treats.”

Campbell said she hopes to combine her passion for baking with preparing traditional meals. For now, she is balancing her studies with running her growing business, which has seen an increase in orders as the holidays approach.

Her specialty is cookies, particularly sugar cookies.

Having participated in the JCC’s craft fair last year, Campbell said returning was an easy decision because of the welcoming atmosphere.

For shoppers like Matthews, supporting businesses like Campbell’s adds something meaningful to the holiday shopping experience.

“You know that your money is going to someone that actually cares about you and your community,” Matthews said.

With crowded aisles, tables filled with handmade goods, and opportunities for shoppers to connect directly with the people behind their purchases, Saturday’s events offered a reminder that holiday shopping can be about more than checking names off a gift list.