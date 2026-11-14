Sweet Treet will offer a free take-out meal on Thanksgiving while supplies last. File Photo

Popular breakfast spot Sweet Treet in Kingston is offering free Thanksgiving take-out on Nov. 26 from 8:30 to 11 a.m., or until food runs out.

Take out, reheat-to-eat lunches include open face turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dessert, and a bottle of water.

“We know that many continue to go through hard times and we would like to help,” the business wrote on its Facebook page.

Sweet Treet, located at 230 Wyoming Ave., will be closed for normal business on Thanksgiving Day for this event.