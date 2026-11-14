WYOMING — The Luzerne County Historical Society (LCHS) launched its annual fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $40,000 to preserve Luzerne County’s history and ensure future generations can continue to experience the stories and places that shape their community.

Founded in 1858, the Luzerne County Historical Society (LCHS) is Pennsylvania’s oldest county historical society. The society preserves and promotes Luzerne County’s history and heritage through its museum, Bishop Memorial Library, and historic houses, including the Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort and the Swetland Homestead in Wyoming, which it owns and operates. Its collection of more than 200,000 historic objects, documents, and published materials supports the society’s exhibits, educational programs, and research services.

This year, the society has connected with more than 2,500 community members through its programs and resources. Its traveling history trunk reached more than 450 students across four school districts, bringing local history directly into classrooms. The Bishop Memorial Library & Archives also welcomed researchers from Luzerne County and across the country seeking information about family history and the region’s past.

Donor support over the past year has also helped fund much-needed improvements to the society’s historic properties, including a restroom renovation at the Swetland Homestead, replacement of the front steps at Darling House, and improvements to the Bishop Library garden.

LCHS is inviting community members to help meet its $40,000 goal with a gift of any amount. Contributions help maintain the society’s historic properties and collections so they can continue to be shared with the public.

To learn about the campaign or make a contribution, visit luzernehistory.org/annual-campaign.