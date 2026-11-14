The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg. AP File Photo

Gov. Josh Shapiro this week visited the Lehigh Valley for the groundbreaking of global pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Co.’s new, cutting-edge pharmaceutical manufacturing facility.

The event follows the governor’s announcement in January that his administration had secured a $3.5 billion private-sector investment from the company for this project — the largest investment by a life sciences company in Pennsylvania history.

The commonwealth supported Lilly’s expansion with a $100 million investment, helping create at least 850 permanent new jobs and approximately 2,000 construction jobs, while continuing to grow Pennsylvania’s robust pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.

“Today marks another historic milestone in Pennsylvania’s thriving life sciences sector and reinforces my administration’s commitment to advancing innovation, strengthening the economy, and creating good-paying jobs across the commonwealth,” Shapiro said. “We secured this historic, life-changing investment thanks to Pennsylvania’s world-class workforce, research institutions, infrastructure, and resources, and my administration will continue working hard to ensure Pennsylvania remains a place where groundbreaking discoveries can translate into meaningful economic opportunities and results for patients and families.”

Pennsylvania’s Office of Transformation and Opportunity (OTO) is supporting the project via the PA Permit Fast Track Program, created by Executive Order 2024-04 to streamline the commonwealth’s permitting process for key economic development and infrastructure projects, increase transparency, and accelerate timelines to ensure state government delivers results quickly and efficiently.

As a result, Lilly was issued a stormwater permit from the Department of Environmental Protection in just 47 days — nearly 60% quicker than the estimated processing time.

Lilly also received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for up to $50 million in tax credits through the PA Edge Tax Credit Program, a $25 million grant through the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) Program, and a $25 million Pennsylvania First grant.

“Lilly’s investment is a tremendous win for Pennsylvania and a clear example of what happens when we compete aggressively, work collaboratively, and make it easier for businesses to invest and grow,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger.

Lilly manufactures and distributes products through facilities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia and sells its products in approximately 90 countries. Established in 1876 by Col. Eli Lilly, the company was an early mass producer of insulin and the polio vaccine. Lilly develops and manufactures various prescription medications across therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic health, oncology, immunology, and neuroscience.

The company’s multibillion-dollar expansion project represents a huge win for growing the life sciences industry in the Lehigh Valley and builds upon the excellence in this sector that has been developing in the region over the past several years.

“Obesity is one of the biggest health challenges of our time, and the science to treat it is moving quickly,” said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. “This $3.5 billion investment means we’ll be able to make these medicines in Pennsylvania for people here at home and around the world.”

Lilly purchased the site at 8810 Main St. in Fogelsville, which will become the company’s first manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania — representing a long-term commitment to the commonwealth from one of the world’s leading drugmakers. The new facility will manufacture injectable medicines and devices, with a primary focus on next-generation obesity treatments.

McCormick celebrates $3.5B investment

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., celebrated Eli Lilly and Co.’s announcement of a $3.5 billion pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Fogelsville, Pennsylvania, in the Lehigh Valley.

The investment is expected to create 850 high-paying permanent jobs and approximately 2,000 construction jobs, further strengthening Pennsylvania’s position as a national leader in life sciences, innovation, and advanced manufacturing.

“Lilly’s $3.5 billion investment in the Lehigh Valley is another major win for Pennsylvania, bringing 850 high-paying jobs, strengthening American manufacturing, and cementing the commonwealth’s position as a leader in life sciences,” McCormick said. “When I talk about building a pro-growth environment in Pennsylvania, this is the type of investment I am working to attract.”

McCormick said he is proud to have worked alongside Eli Lilly Chairman and CEO David A. Ricks and Gov. Josh Shapiro to help bring this significant investment to the Lehigh Valley. He said the project represents another major step toward expanding Pennsylvania’s economy, attracting private-sector investment, and creating new opportunities for Pennsylvania workers and families.

The facility will produce next-generation injectable medicines using advanced technologies, including AI and automation. It is expected to be operational by 2031.

As part of the investment, Lilly also plans to provide up to $1 million over five years to the Upper Macungie Township Community Fund to support community programs focused on nutrition, healthy living, access to fresh food, and other health resources.

The Lehigh Valley facility is part of Lilly’s broader $50 billion commitment to expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing sites the company has announced since 2020.

AG joins coalition in securing settlement

Attorney General Dave Sunday, along with the Federal Trade Commission and 16 other states, secured a $63 million national settlement with Family Dollar Stores to resolve allegations that the company routinely charged customers more at the register than the prices displayed on shelves, price tags, and advertisements.

In a proposed order filed by Pennsylvania and the partners, Family Dollar will be prohibited from misrepresenting the price of its goods and services. The company must also establish and implement a pricing accuracy program that is independently assessed and annually certified.

“Communities, especially those in low-income areas, rely on stores like Family Dollar for essential items, and deserve honesty in pricing. These allegations show a troubling disregard for customers,” Sunday said. “If accepted, this order will provide meaningful relief to families affected by Family Dollar’s pricing practices.”

According to the complaint, thousands of Family Dollar stores nationwide have overcharged shoppers while failing to correct the issue despite thousands of failed inspections, hundreds of consumer complaints, and multiple enforcement actions.

Consumers across the country have consistently reported widespread pricing discrepancies, and regulatory inspections confirmed inaccurate price labels in stores nationwide. The complaint also alleges that Family Dollar charged customers more at the register than as labeled and on its website and mobile app.

Under the proposed order, Family Dollar will be required to establish a $40 million consumer redress fund, payable to eligible consumers, and a $20 million discount program for Family Dollar consumers. Total payments to the states exceed $3 million.

Family Dollar must notify customers of their redress fund eligibility by clearly posting notices in its stores and on its digital platforms.

The company also must establish a pricing accuracy program requiring it to regularly monitor and verify prices, train employees to identify discrepancies, and promptly correct errors to ensure customers are charged the prices advertised or displayed.