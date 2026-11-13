Wallenpaupack running back Ed Kiesendahl runs into the Dallas defense in the first quarter. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

DALLAS TWP. — Unable to get any consistency from its high-scoring offense, Dallas relied on two other phases of football — special teams and defense.

They were just enough to pull out a 14-6 victory over Wallenpaupack in a District 2 Class 4A semifinal game on a frigid Friday night.

“We got punched,” said Dallas coach Rich Mannello, whose team improved to 12-0. “Until we watch the film, I’m going to be guarded on how much I say here. The positive part is we found a way to win the football game. Special teams, obviously defense. We made a big play when we needed it offensively.

“That’s what good teams do, they find a way to win.”

Special teams made three critical plays. The unit partially blocked a punt to give the Mountaineers favorable field position on their first score. Tyce Mason also blocked an extra point and the Mountaineers stole a possession to start the second half. Kicker David Worth hit a short pop-up kick to the right side that the Buckhorns failed to field. Dallas’ Mike Viglone recovered.

The defense made Wallenpaupack 1,400-yard rusher Ed Kiesendahl battle for many of his 130 yards and ended the Buckhorns’ hopes with a sack on a fourth-down play with 1:42 remaining.

Wallenpaupack (7-5) put together a 13-play drive after Dallas scored for a 14-6 lead with 6:01 remaining. The Buckhorns converted a fourth-and-1 and eventually moved to the Dallas 26-yard line.

After a pair of incompletions and a 5-yard run by Ed Kiesendahl, Wallenpaupack tried to keep the drive going on a fourth-down pass with 1:48 left.

The throw never happened. Linebacker Owen Oldt beat a block off the left edge and made the initial hit on Wallenpaupack quarterback Sam Kiesendahl. Linebacker Hunter Pitcavage and defensive linemen Drew Klinetob and Jaxon Saitta made sure there was no escape as Dallas clinched its spot in the championship game.

As for Dallas’ offense, it didn’t show the same domination as in the previous 11 games. The Mountaineers entered the game as the second highest scoring team in District 2 with 483 points. Only Dunmore with 628 had more.

However, the Mountaineers did hit for a big play that gave them some space when quarterback Talan Geskey threw a laser to running back Marc Saracinaj down the middle of the field. Saracinaj’s 66-yard catch-and-run helped build the lead to 14-6.

The touchdown catch was redemption for Saracinaj, who was wide open on the fourth play of the second half and dropped a certain TD.

“Catch the ball,” Saracinaj said. “I practice it, but I didn’t catch it. I had to make up for it.”

Saracinaj also bulled his way in from the 1-yard line at 8:28 of the second quarter for the game’s first touchdown. The eight-play, 57-yard drive came after the Mountaineers partially blocked a punt.

The scoring drive was also the only time Dallas had three plays of 10 yards or more in any of its 10 possessions.

Dallas’ closest game this season was a 42-23 win against Abington Heights in Week 4.

“We needed a game like this,” Saracinaj said.

Another might be coming Friday when the Mountaineers host North Pocono (11-1) for the D2-4A title.

District 2 Class 4A Semifinals

Dallas 14, Wallenpaupack 6

Wallenpaupack`0`6`0`0 — 6

Dallas`0`7`7`0 — 14

Second quarter

DAL — Marc Saracinaj 1 run (Brandon Miller kick), 8:28

WAL — Jake Rafferty 1 run (kick blocked), 0:42

Third quarter

DAL — Saracinaj 66 pass from Geskey (David Worth kick), 6:01

Team statistics`WAL`DAL

First downs`14`12

Rushes-yards`40-127`36-136

Passing yards`117`89

Total yards`244`225

Passing`10-20-0`7-11-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-17`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-27`3-38.3

Fumbles-lost`2-0`2-0

Penalties-yards`2-10`3-26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Wallenpaupack, Ed Kiesendahl 29-130, Rafferty 6-9, David Mrowka 1-(minus-8), Sam Kiesendahl 4-(minus-4). Dallas, Hunter Pitcavage 12-61, Saracinaj 10-39, Talan Geskey 8-38, Trevor Slavinski 1-0, Owen Oldt 1-2, Tyce Mason 1-(minus-1), team 3-(minus-3).

PASSING — Wallenpaupack, S.Kiesendahl 10-20-0-117. Dallas, Geskey 7-11-89.

RECEIVING — Wallenpaupack, Jevin Folk 5-60, Kenny Morrison 1-19, E.Kiesendahl 1-2, Ryan Vargo 2-26, Rafferty 1-10. Dallas, Mason 2-6, Pitcavage 1-3, Jim Youngblood 1-12, Owen Oldt 1-3, Slavinski 1-(minus-1), Saracinaj 1-66.

INTERCEPTIONS — none

MISSED FGs — Wallenpaupack 36WR