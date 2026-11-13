Vernon

REVIEW

“Animals”

Starring: Ben Afleck, Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson

Christopher’s “Meow” score: 7/10 paws

With the recent wave of last week’s political hoopla results, a blue tsunami, if I can note the obvious facts, this timely political thriller “Animals,” now streaming, stars and is directed by superstar Ben Affleck (“Gone Girl,” “Argo”) as Mark Kimball, a newcomer independent candidate for Los Angelas mayor.

Married to his longtime wife, Abigail, played coldly by Kerry Washington (TV’s “Imperfect Women”) the distant couple, each hiding dark secrets of their own, hit an unexpected roadblock when a savvy criminal abducts their only son, demanding a high ransom.

Also along to help save the political strife is an always stellar Gillian Anderson (TV’s “The Crown”) who is hired for a measly $7 million to talk down the criminals off of their darkened ledge.

“Animals” was initially supposed to star Affleck’s best buddy Matt Damon, who had to pull out last minute for “The Odyssey.” The director then decided last minute to slip into the starring role himself.

This dynamic streamer is no doubt a pretty solid film, boasting some real talent. Besides some of the typical richy-rich cliches, which I found to be mildly annoying, this one gets my vote inside of its artistic ballot box.

No party affiliation necessary!