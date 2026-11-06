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Wilkes-Barre

Milling and paving set for next week on East Main Street in Wilkes-Barre

By Staff Report,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZRN4_1GqIP9tX00
File Photo

Pennsy Supply will mill and pave East Main Street between North Washington Street and St. Clair Street between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted. Vehicles parked in the no parking zone will be ticketed and towed.

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