Milling and paving set for next week on East Main Street in Wilkes-Barre

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1wZRN4_1GqIP9tX00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZRN4_1GqIP9tX00" width="640" height="424" >\u003cfigcaption>File Photo\u003c/figcaption>\u003cp>Pennsy Supply will mill and pave East Main Street between North Washington Street and St. Clair Street between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted. Vehicles parked in the no parking zone will be ticketed and towed.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cnbtemplate data-content="eyJhcGlLZXkiOiAiZDgxM2Q5Yzg3NTI3N2IzNWU0YzRmZDM0NTAyMjJkNmQiLCAiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiAiU3Vic2NyaWJlIHRvIFRpbWVzIExlYWRlciIsICJldmVudCI6ICJtcF9zdWJzY3JpcHRpb25fYnV0dG9uX2NsaWNrX2V2ZW50IiwgInVybCI6ICJodHRwczovL3d3dy50aW1lc2xlYWRlci5jb20vc3Vic2NyaWJlIiwgIm1lZGlhSWQiOiA1NjM2MTEsICJ0aXRsZSI6ICJNaWxsaW5nIGFuZCBwYXZpbmcgc2V0IGZvciBuZXh0IHdlZWsgb24gRWFzdCBNYWluIFN0cmVldCBpbiBXaWxrZXMtQmFycmUifQ==" data-id="MediaPlatformAmplitudeButton">\u003c/nbtemplate>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>