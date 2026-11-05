Police: Man set fire to his inoperable Jaguar behind Kingston tire shop

Kingston police on Wednesday charged Errol Dalton Curling Jr., 46, with setting fire to his inoperable 2005 Jaguar XJ while it was stored behind Tire Choice on Wyoming Avenue, according to court records.

Curling filed an insurance claim for the vehicle loss, court records allege.

Police in court records say the Jaguar and a 2011 Ford Explorer registered to a Nanticoke woman were engulfed in flames behind Tire Choice just before 2 a.m. June 6.

Surveillance footage showed a man riding a motorized scooter smash windows on both vehicles before igniting separate fires, court records say.

During the investigation, multiple surveillance videos were obtained that showed a Ford Escape registered to Curling park nearby and a man remove a scooter from the cargo area and ride toward Tire Choice minutes before the fire was reported.

Police learned after the fire that Curling had filed a claim with his insurance carrier, court records allege.

Curling faces two counts of reckless burning and one count of arson. He has not been arraigned on the charges.