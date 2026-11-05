Women in Philanthropy to screen ‘Miss Representation’ in Scranton

Women in Philanthropy, an initiative of the Scranton Area Community Foundation, will hold a free screening of the documentary “Miss Representation” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the foundation, 612 Jefferson Ave., Scranton.

The 2011 film examines how women are portrayed in the media and how those portrayals can affect self-image, leadership and opportunity.

A discussion afterward will feature Patricia O. Cummings, managing partner and executive clinical director of Lavender Wellness LLC; Sarah Hofius Hall, a community reporter for WVIA; and Amy Luyster, vice president of business and workforce development for the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. They will talk about leadership, representation, confidence and creating opportunities for the next generation.

“This event is an opportunity to have an important conversation about the challenges women and girls face and how we can work together to create more opportunities for the next generation,” said Laura Ducceschi, president and CEO of the foundation.

The event is open to the public, and attendees do not need to be members of Women in Philanthropy. Drinks and pizza will be provided. Register at

SAFDN.org/Miss-Representation.