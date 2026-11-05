Library News — Week of Nov. 5, 2026

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will show “High Noon” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in the library’s reading room, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The film follows a town marshal who, despite objections from his new bride and the townspeople, must face a gang of killers alone when its leader, an outlaw he “sent up” years ago, arrives on the noon train. Admission is free, and the film is rated PG.

The Traveler’s French Conversation Workshop: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. The final session of the series is geared toward adults planning a trip to France or those who studied French in high school or college but never had a chance to practice. Register on the library’s website or call 570-654-9847.

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will show “Judgment at Nuremberg” from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in the library’s reading room, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The film is a fictionalized account of the 1947 Judges’ Trial, the third of 12 trials of Nazi war criminals held by American occupying forces in Nuremberg, Germany, in which former Nazi judges were tried for their actions.

Pittston Book Sale: Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the John Cosgrove Center, Rear 47 Broad St., Pittston. Hardcovers are $2, trade books $1, and small paperbacks and children’s books 50 cents. From 2 to 2:30 p.m., shoppers can fill a bag with remaining books for $5. The library will accept donations of books in good condition from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Children’s books are especially needed.

Brushes With History: Presidential historian Larry Cook will discuss painter Francis B. Carpenter, who lived in the Lincoln White House for six months while painting Lincoln reading the Emancipation Proclamation to his Cabinet. The program is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Copies of Cook’s new book about Carpenter will be available for purchase. To register, call 570-287-2013.

Adulting 101: Party Like a Pro: Teens and young adults can learn how to host a fun, safe and successful party from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the third-floor meeting room of the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. All participants will receive a giveaway. Registration is required; call 570-823-0156 or register on the library’s website.

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will show “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in the library’s reading room, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The film follows a Chicago advertising executive struggling to get home from New York for Thanksgiving, with a lovable oaf of a shower-curtain-ring salesman as his only companion.

Knotty Brunch: Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can share tips, swap supplies and work on projects together from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. This month’s theme is Dinovember, and dinosaur-themed patterns will be available, though any project is welcome. The free event is for ages 10 and older, and snacks will be provided. To register, call or visit the information services desk, 570-821-1959.

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will show “Home for the Holidays” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, in the library’s reading room, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The film follows a woman who, after being fired, kissing her soon-to-be ex-boss and learning her daughter will spend Thanksgiving with her boyfriend, must spend the holiday with her family.