Kingston man gets probation in shooting that injured boy

WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man was sentenced to probation Wednesday after he pleaded guilty in September to endangering a 7-year-old boy who was injured in a shooting earlier this year.

Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Kayne Dahjir Burton, 25, of East Grove Street, to two years in the county’s restrictive probation program, with the first eight months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Burton was sentenced on four counts of reckless endangerment in a plea agreement when prosecutors withdrew charges of providing false information to purchase a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kingston police in court records say that on March 6, Burton visited family at a residence on Center Avenue, where he placed a loaded 9mm Ruger on a television stand.

Court records say Burton claimed he fell, causing the firearm to fall from the stand, resulting in a round being discharged through the floor.

A boy in a room below was struck in his buttocks by the round, court records say.