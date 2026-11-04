Getting good blisters without hard work

A quick, healthy side dish of beans, garlic and cherry (or in this case, grape) tomatoes. Blistering the beans adds a little texture and helps make the flavor combo pop. Mark Guydish | For Times Leader

Somewhere in our mutual past, a friend gave MT a subscription to Prevention magazine, and while I find a few articles interesting each month, the ones I’m sure to give a closer look at are the recipes. I saved this from a summer issue because it sounded tasty with a twist (blistering the beans) and because the ingredients would be readily available for months at the Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market.

We grow cherry and/or grape tomatoes every year in our garden, but the 2026 crop came in dribs and drabs, not in big enough groups to fulfill this recipe’s needs. When I got around to cooking this, I could only find grape tomatoes at the farmers market. Both the web and my general experience say the cherry variation is a bit juicier while the grape shape is a tad sweeter, but for this it seemed a difference without a distinction.

Blistering the par-steamed beans adds a new texture, a nice hint of color, and a little complexity for the finished dish. We enjoyed these thoroughly, and not just because we both are garlic gourmands. The combo came out looking good and tasting great, almost literally popping on the palate.

Adjust everything to your tastes, of course. I went light on the salt and the parsley (from our herb garden), as usual.

Dobru chut!

Garlicky blistered green beans with tomatoes (Prevention Magazine)

1 pound green beans, trimmed

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

5 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley, divided

Bring water to a boil in a large pot with a steamer basket. Evenly spread beans in basket, cover and steam until beans are bright green and crisp yet tender, 3-4 minutes

In a large pan, heat olive oil over medium high. Add beans and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook, shaking the pan and flipping beans occasionally, until the beans have slightly blistered and softened, about 3 minutes

Add the tomatoes and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Toss everything and cook until beans are nicely blistered and tomatoes are warmed through and just starting to break up a bit, 3 minutes.

Reduce heat to low and add garlic. Cook, stirring frequently, for about 1 minute until fragrant. Stir in ¼ cup parsley. Remove from heat and serve warm, garnished with remaining parsley.