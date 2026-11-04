About Books: Not your typical Cross crime thriller

‘The Family Cross’ by James Patterson.

REVIEW

“The Family Cross”

By: James Patterson

Rating: 3.6/5

One of Patterson’s most popular and unforgettable characters, Alex Cross stars in his 36th novel. He is a brilliant psychologist and a relentless detective for the FBI and the DC Metro Police. I have read my share of his books, but not that many lately. The word “family” piqued my interest and led me to choosing this book. Readers have been introduced to Alex’s family members through the years. Knowing that Alex would do anything to protect his family, he is determined to solve the mystery and keep his family safe.

I didn’t consider this a suspenseful thriller, but it does provide readers with major family drama in a different setting. Alex and his partner Sampson, who is also his best friend, are faced with solving multiple murders.

The first crime happens in a homeless encampment next to a bridge on the river in Washington DC. Cross and Sampson are determined to find the person who set fire to a luxury car with an unknown victim inside. This incident is followed by several more murders making the detectives wonder if there is a serial killer targeting the homeless people.

There is an interesting hierarchy among the homeless at the encampment. The leaders maintain their shelters at the top of the bank. Readers may feel empathy for the believable characters whose compelling circumstances lead to their homelessness, despair, and loss of hope, which is keeping them there.

While this investigation is going on, Alex is distracted by an emergency at home. Nana Mama is Alex’s grandmother and matriarch of the family. She is well into her nineties and still manages the household. After a fall down the porch steps, doctors find that she has suffered a serious stroke. This threatens to upend Alex’s world. While working on the case, he stays in constant communication with the doctors and his family who have all rallied together to provide love and support to the beloved Nana Mama.

This is not just a typical Cross crime thriller. It seems like another dangerous case, but it turns more personal with the increased addition of family drama. The story is full of emotion, and the risks go beyond just solving a crime.

What is typical are the short chapters making this a fast easy read. True Cross fans will enjoy this book, even though it is not his most suspenseful thriller.